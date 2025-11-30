Kamal Haasan says Vijay is not his biggest political rival, calls casteism his ‘real enemy’

Kamal was also asked if he had any advice for Vijay, given that he formed his party in 2018 while Vijay formed his party in 2024.

Actors Kamal Haasan and Manju Warrier attended a session at the Hortus Art and Literature Festival in Kerala. While on stage, Kamal, founder of the centrist party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and Rajya Sabha MP, was asked about his political rival, Vijay, founder of the Tamil Nadu Vetti Kazhagam (TVK). Here's how he responded.

Kamal was asked on stage how Vijay's TVK has identified a clear political rival in the incumbent party, the DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam), ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections. When asked about his MNM rival, he replied, "My enemy is bigger than most parties dare to recognise. My enemy, the direct enemy... I would even kill, is casteism. Why use a violent word like kill? Because casteism is very, very violent. It must be dealt with thoughtfully, quickly, and as soon as possible. This is my enemy; I have chosen my enemy; it is a big enemy."

Kamal was also asked if he had any advice for Vijay, given that he formed his party in 2018 while Vijay formed his party in 2024. Stating that he has also sought advice from Chief Ministers, he replied, "I'm not in a position to give advice. I've never sought advice because it never came to me at the right time. Perhaps this isn't the right time to advise my brother. Experience is a better teacher than any of us because we have prejudices; experience doesn't. It just comes, giving you what you deserve to learn."

Kamal last worked this year in Mani Ratnam's "Thugs of Life," which received a lukewarm response. He will soon star in an untitled project by duo Anbariv and produce a film starring Rajinikanth. Vijay was last seen in Venkat Prabhu's 2024 film "The Goat." His last film is reportedly H. Vinoth's "Jana Nayakan," which will release on Pongal 2026.

