Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam came together for the media event of Thug Life, and during the press conference, he addressed the burning question of 'why the delay of 37 years?'

Veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam and cinema icon Kamal Haasan have reunited after 37 years for a film, 'Thug Life'. On Friday, the makers organised a press meet, where Haasan expressed happiness on collaborating with Mani Ratnam after almost four decades.

Opening up about why the two never got to work together again after Nayakan and even apologised, Kamaal Haasan at the event said, "But let me tell you, nothing has changed between Mani sir and me. When we met, whatever we spoke of--parked motorcycles on Eldams Road--we used to sit on them and talk about those things. We were in search of better scripts, and it took this long for us to collaborate. We are now working together again because of you, the audience, who want us to work together again. We should have collaborated earlier. I'm sorry."

He added, "And let me tell you, the reason we didn't get together all this time--the mistake is with us. The reason we are together now is because of you. Because in the world of the cinema business, most of them are only concerned with whether the movie title will make a profit on the books. And the calculation is a probability. It might gain profit. It might lead to a loss. But the ultimate judgement is given by the audience, for which the producers, exhibitors, distributors, and everyone else would stand."

Kamal Haasan has co-written Thug Life with Mani Ratnam. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan TR (STR), and Sanya Malhotra.

