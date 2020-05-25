Kamal Haasan's 'Vishwaroopam' co-star Pooja Kumar clears the air on relationship rumours with him

Indo-American actor Pooja Kumar has worked with Kamal Haasan in three movies namely Vishwaroopam, Uthama Villain and Vishwaroopam II. She is very close to the veteran actor and his family. Pooja has been snapped during Kamal's celebrations with his family and friends. However, this rose to the rumours of them dating each other. Now, during an interaction with Tollywood.net, Pooja cleared the air about the same.

She stated to the entertainment portal, "I have known Kamal Haasan sir and his family for a long time now. Ever since I started working with him, I have known his family – his brother who is a producer, his daughters- Shruti and Akshara, everyone. That’s how I was a part of their family functions as well."

There are even reports making the rounds that Pooja might be a part of Kamal's forthcoming project Thalaivan Irukkiran. On being quizzed about the same, she replied, "No, I’m not a part of the project Thalaivan Irukkiran. Not as of yet, but who knows."

Meanwhile, talking about Kamal's upcoming film, it is Indian 2 directed by S. Shankar and a sequel to their 1996 hit film Indian which also starred Manisha Koirala and Urmila Matondkar as the female leads. Talking about Indian 2, it stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar in pivotal roles. Along with Kamal, Nedumudi Venu will also be reprising his role from the first instalment.

The release date of the much-awaited film is yet to be announced.