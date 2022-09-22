Kamal Haasan's photos with director Shankar go viral as he resumes Indian 2 shoot

Kamal Haasan-Shankar/Twitter

Veteran star Kamal Haasan on Thursday started shooting for the remaining portions of the upcoming film Indian 2. The Tamil movie is the follow-up to the 1996 vigilante action thriller Indian, which also starred Haasan. The actor, whose last release was the superhit film Vikram, took to Twitter to share the update. "#Indian2 from today. @Udhaystalin @shankarshanmugh @LycaProductions @RedGiantMovies_," Haasan tweeted.

The photos of Kamal Haasan with director Shankar from Indian 2 sets have gone viral online and raised excitement among fans.

Check out some tweets below:

Production on the Shankar directorial officially resumed on August 24. Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram and Samuthirakani also round out the cast of Indian 2.

The film is backed by Subaskaran Allirajah of Lyca Productions and DMK Youth Wing Secretary and MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin via Red Giant Movies.

