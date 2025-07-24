Kamal Haasan reviews Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu-starrer Maareesan, calls it 'a delightful creation': 'Beneath its humour lies...'

In Mareesan, Fahadh Faasil plays a thief who is looking for his next victim. As fate would have it, he gets to meet Vadivelu, an Alzheimer's patient, who has a huge sum of money in his account. Here's what Kamal Haasan has to say about the Tamil comedy thriller film.

The Tamil comedy thriller Maareesan, featuring two great performers Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu, releases in theatres this Friday, July 25. A day ahead of its release, the superstar Kamal Haasan lauded the film, saying it danced effortlessly between wit and depth, and left him "laughing, thinking, and admiring its craft."

Taking to his X timeline to pen his thoughts on the film after watching it, Kamal Haasan wrote, "Watched Maareesan - a film that dances effortlessly between wit and depth, leaving me laughing, thinking, and admiring its craft. Had a wonderful conversation with the team to congratulate them on this delightful creation."

The Vikram actor further went on to say,"Beneath its humour lies a socially conscious lens on human emotion and a keen gaze at the darker shadows of our society. The kind of inventive, spirited cinema I naturally gravitate towards - both as viewer and creator. #Maareesan."

In Mareesan, Fahadh Faasil plays a thief who is looking for his next victim. As fate would have it, he gets to meet Vadivelu, an Alzheimer's patient, who has a huge sum of money in his account. Vadivelu, who knows his memory is failing, decides he will go to a friend's place in Thiruvannamalai. Fahadh, seeing an opportunity to steal the money that Vadivelu has, offers to drop him there on his motorcycle. What happens during their journey is what the film is all about.

The Sudheesh Sankar directorial marks the second collaboration between Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu after Mari Selvaraj’s socio-political drama Maamannan released in 2023. Also starring Keerthy Suresh and Udhayanidhi, the film was not only a superhit but was also critically acclaimed.

