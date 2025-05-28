Kamal Haasan has said that his "Tamil gave birth to Kannada" remarks were made out of love and that "love will never apologise." The actor's comments have sparked outrage among several pro-Kannada outfits with a police complaint also filed against the Thug Life actor.

Kamal Haasan's Kannada-Tamil remarks stoked a major row in Karnataka on Wednesday, prompting calls for his apology and threats to disrupt his upcoming flick Thug Life, but the veteran indicated he would not budge, saying "love never apologises." While the ruling Congress said Haasan was not aware of the greatness of Kannada, BJP demanded an apology from the actor-politician saying he "disrespected" the language. Incidentally, the issue flared up on a day when Haasan was nominated by his party, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) to the Rajya Sabha, after the DMK in Tamil Nadu allotted one seat in the Upper House to MNM in return for its support in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Pro-Kannada groups went up in arms against Haasan for his "Tamil gave birth to Kannada" remarks, with a police complaint filed against him, while a film association is set to discuss a possible ban on the veteran star ahead of his upcoming release Thug Life, directed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "Kannada language has a very long history....he (Kamal Hassan) doesn't know." Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce President M Narasimhalu said that he has called for a meeting with all stakeholders of Kannada film industry to discuss a possible ban on Haasan. "We will meet tomorrow (May 29) and will let the world know the outcome by afternoon," he said.

Haasan's comments that "Tamil gave birth to Kannada," at the audio launch of Thug Life in Chennai, has not gone down well with many in the southern state, with Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra accusing the actor of "disrespecting" Kannada and seeking an unconditional apology from him. The actor's comments have sparked outrage among several pro-Kannada outfits. These groups staged protests against him in various parts of the state like Belagavi, Mysuru, Hubballi and Bengaluru, among others. The activists claimed that Kannada has a history spanning thousands of years.

As a demonstration of their anger, they burnt Kamal Hassan's posters at Belagavi and few other places, and raised slogans against him. Condemning the actor-politician's statement, the agitators demanded that he apologise to the people of the state. They even threatened to obstruct screening of his film Thug Life in the state, if he fails to issue an apology. Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, a pro-Kannada organisation, lodged a complaint with Bengaluru Police against Kamal Haasan for his remarks.

Meanwhile, Haasan claimed his remarks were made out of love and that "love will never apologise." While talking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, Haasan said those who triggered a row over his statements were "confusing the issue". "What I said, was said out of love. And a lot of historians have taught me language history and I did not mean anything." He also said Tamil Nadu is a "rare state" which has been open to anyone. "And, let me tell you, Tamil Nadu is a place which has been open. I don't say there is no other state like this. But a very rare state where a Menon (MG Ramachandran) has been our Chief Minister...a Reddy (Omandur Ramasamy Reddiyar) has been our chief minister, a Tamil (M Karunanidhi) has been our chief minister and then a Kannadiga Iyengar has been our CM, from Mandya," the actor said.

The Kannadiga Iyengar was an apparent reference to the late Jayalalithaa. "When there was a problem from a chief minister who hailed from Karnataka (Jayalalithaa), it was Karnataka which gave me support. Kannadigas said come here we will give you a house, don't go anywhere. So the people will take care of Thug Life, Kamal Haasan and all these controversies," he said. Kamal added that politicians were not qualified to talk about languages as they don't have the "education enough" to do so. "So let's leave all this very in-depth discussions to historians, archaeologists and language experts," he said.

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: On his recent remarks where he said, 'Kannada was born out of Tamil', MNM President and actor Kamal Haasan says, "... What I said was said out of love and a lot of historians have taught me language history. I didn't mean anything. Tamil Nadu… pic.twitter.com/YjW8qAUIB3 — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2025

The legendary actor said that the statement he made regarding the language was out of love and "we are family and so are the languages." "If you look at it from the northern point of view, yes what they say, according to them is right. But if you look at it from Thenkumari (south), then what I say is right. Then there is a third angle to it, and that is what I said (that) the scholars and language experts, they will say both are right, but they must decide where they want to belong, to their family or to the languages that came from the North. That's up to you, it's a democratic country. This is not an answer, this is an explanation. Love will never apologise," Haasan concluded. (With inputs from PTI)

READ | India's most expensive film was Shah Rukh Khan's biggest flop, became first Indian movie to collect Rs 1 crore on opening day, still tanked at box office, earned only Rs...