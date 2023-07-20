Kamal Haasan receives warm welcome, flowers from fans ahead of Project K launch at San Diego Comic-Con

Headlines

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 07:18 PM IST

The excitement reaches new heights as the legendary actor Kamal Haasan arrived in San Diego. He is all set to make history by revealing Project K’s teaser and title at the much-awaited San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) event. Haasan received a warm welcome from his fans as he stepped into San Diego, the crowd present at the location showered him with flowers and cheers.

The superstar took a moment to show his heartfelt appreciation to his ardent fans who eagerly awaited him. ‘Project K’ producer C Aswani Dutt from Vyjayanthi Movies accompanied Haasan. The warmth and admiration between Kamal Haasan and his fans were evident, creating an unforgettable moment for everyone present.

The makers of Project K unveiled the first look of Prabhas with a poster. Prabhas' poster from Project K has met with mixed reactions from netizens. The poster of Prabhas from Nag Ashwin's sci-fi thriller hasn't impressed internet users and even a few fans of the actor have expressed their disappointment with the film. Prabhas' poster has even inspired a few memes and trolls. Even self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan (KRK) took a jibe at the actor and the project. On Twitter, KRK shared the poster of Project K along with a poster of Iron Man 3. Both posters share the similarity of the heroic pose, where the protagonists (Prabhas and Robert Downey Jr) are posing identically. KRK went on to troll Prabhas, calling him a 'monkey' and stating the fate of the film as 'doomed'.

On Twitter, KRK wrote, "This is new poster of #ProjectK! Prabhas is playing monkey with human features. Gayee Bhains Pani Main." Project K is set to make its highly anticipated debut at the prestigious H Hall of San Diego Comic-Con. Project K stars an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. Project K will release in the cinemas on January 12, 2024. Project K will release in cinemas on January 12, 2024. 

