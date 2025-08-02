Kamal Haasan reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's victory at National Awards, calls it 'long overdue', says this about Vikrant Massey

Twitter
Kamal Haasan congratulated Shah Rukh Khan, saying that his recognition was long overdue, as the actor won the National Award for Best Actor for the first time in his career spanning over decades.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 02, 2025, 03:33 PM IST

    Actor and Member of Parliament Kamal Haasan on Saturday congratulated actor Shah Rukh Khan for winning the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Jawan, saying that this recognition was long overdue for the stellar impact he had made on world cinema. Taking to his X timeline to congratulate the award winners on Saturday, Kamal Haasan wrote, "Congratulations to @iamsrk on your National Award for Jawan, a recognition long overdue for your stellar impact on world cinema."

    He then went on to compliment both Vidhu Vinod Chopra and actor Vikrant Massey for '12th Fail'. He wrote, "12th Fail was a masterpiece that moved me deeply. It dignified struggle and inspired millions. Congratulations Vidhu Vinod Chopra and @VikrantMassey on this well-deserved honour."

    The actor also applauded actress Rani Mukherjee for winning the Best Actress award for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Kamal Haasan congratulated her on a "portrayal that was both fierce and fragile, richly deserving of this national recognition."

    The ace actor congratulated the team of the Tamil film 'Parking', which walked away with three Awards -- Best Regional Film (Tamil), Best Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor.

    Kamal Haasan congratulated the producers of the film -- Soldiers Factory Sinish Sridharan and Passion Studios Sudhan Sundaram and also expressed his heartfelt appreciation and love to the director of the film, Ramkumar Balakrishnan, who, he pointed out had also written the screenplay. Kamal Haasan also expressed his love and appreciation to veteran actor M S Bhaskar, who won the Award for the Best Supporting Actor for the same film.

    The veteran actor expressed his heartfelt congratulations to music director G.V. Prakash Kumar, who had won the award for Best Music Director for 'Vaathi'. He expressed his appreciation to actress and long-time friend Urvashi, who had won the Best Supporting Actress award for the Malayalam film 'Ullozhukku', and to Saravanamuthu Soundarapandi and Meenakshi Soman, who received the Best Cinematography award for the documentary 'Little Wings'.

    (Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from IANS)

