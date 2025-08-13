Twitter
Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Rishab Shetty congratule Rajinikanth as Coolie star completes 50 years in Indian cinema

Rajinikanth's debut film Apoorva Raagangal released on August 15, 1975. As the veteran superstar completes 50 years in India cinema, his next release Coolie releases on August 14, 2025.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 10:00 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Rishab Shetty congratule Rajinikanth as Coolie star completes 50 years in Indian cinema
    It has been 50 years since superstar Rajinikanth first graced the screen with Apoorva Raagangal back in 1975. As Thalaiva completed half a century in the entertainment industry, several who's who from the film fraternity congratulated Rajinikanth on achieving the rare feat.

    Kamal Haasan took to his X timeline and wrote, "Marking half a century of cinematic brilliance, my dear friend @rajinikanth celebrates 50 glorious years in cinema today. I celebrate our Super Star with affection and admiration, and wish #Coolie resounding global success befitting this golden jubilee. Helmed by the powerhouse @Dir_Lokesh, backed by the pillar of our industry Kalanithi Maran @sunpicturesm, enriched by the ever-inventive @anirudhofficial, and brought to life by my long-time friends #Sathyaraj, @iamnagarjuna, #AamirKhan, @nimmaupendra, and #SoubinShahir. A special cheer to my darling daughter 
    @shrutihaasan, keep shining bright." Coolie also stars Kamal Haasan's daughter Shruti Haasan.

    Mammootty also commemorated the special milestone, saying: "Heartfelt congratulations to dear @rajinikanth on completing 50 glorious years in cinema. It was truly an honour to share the screen with you. Wishing you the very best for #Coolie. Keep inspiring and shining always". Mohanlal also congratulated the 'Coolie' actor with the following words: "Fifty years of unmatched charisma, dedication, and magic on screen! Congratulations to the one and only @rajinikanth sir on this monumental milestone. Here’s to #Coolie and many more iconic moments ahead."

    The Kantara star Rishab Shetty also congrtaulated Rajinikanth and wrote, "50 years ago, a spark entered Indian cinema and became an eternal flame. Superstar @rajinikanth Sir, your journey is not just about films, it’s about inspiring millions with your humility, discipline, and unshakable passion. From your first step on screen to this golden milestone, you’ve shown us that true greatness lies not only in success, but in the heart that carries it. It is an honour for every artist to witness your era. Wishing you endless health, happiness, and yet another milestone with your upcoming film Coolie — may it shine as brightly as your legacy."

    Coolie is seeing a thunderous response at the advance bookings and is set to take an explosive opening of more than Rs 100 crore at the box office, despite its clash with War 2. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, the Hindi action thriller is the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe and is directed by Ayan Mukerji.
     
    READ | Before Rajinikanth's Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj films ranked from best to worst: Vikram, Kaithi, Master, Leo, Maanagaram

