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Kamal Haasan meets Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, submits six important demands of Tamil film industry

Kamal Haasan met Tamil Nadu CM Vijay and submitted six demands for the Tamil film industry: a state-run OTT platform, 10% shooting incentive, scrapping 4% entertainment tax, anti-piracy team, permission for 5 daily shows, and an 8-week OTT window.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 17, 2026, 11:46 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Kamal Haasan meets Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, submits six important demands of Tamil film industry
Kamal Haasan and Vijay
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Veteran actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Saturday met with Tamil Nadu's newly elected Chief Minister Vijay. Taking to X, Kamal Haasan shared pictures from his insightful meeting with Vijay. During the meeting, Haasan handed over to him a list of six key demands related to the development of the Tamil film industry.

"Today, I met in person with the Honorable Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Brother Vijay @TVKVijayHQ , and conveyed my best wishes. He enthusiastically shared many dreams for the betterment of Tamil Nadu. The humility and affection he displayed during the meeting filled me with pride. I have submitted to him 6 important demands, emphasizing that the Tamil Nadu government's support and embrace are essential for the Tamil film industry, which is facing various obstacles. May goodness flourish," he posted.

In a separate post, he uploaded a document detailing the demands he had submitted to Vijay. He requested the Government of Tamil Nadu to "launch a state-owned OTT platform where Tamil audiences can access Tamil cinema, independent films and documentaries, at affordable and subsidised rates." Haasan also requested the Government of Tamil Nadu to "introduce a production incentive of up to 10 per cent of the budget for Indian films that complete more than 50 per cent of their shooting in Tamil Nadu. This will restore Tamil Nadu as India's leading film production hub while also generating employment and promoting tourism across the state."

"Abolition of Local Body Entertainment Tax - In view of rising production, distribution, and theatre operating costs, I request the abolition of the Local Body Entertainment Tax levied at 4%. This relief will greatly help the Tamil film industry. Formation of a Strong Anti-Piracy Team - Piracy destroys the hard work and investment of thousands of artists, technicians, producers. I request the creation of a dedicated anti-piracy enforcement team within the Tamil Nadu Police Cyber Crime Department to protect Tamil cinema with powers to enforce real time takedowns of pirated content," his document read.

"Permission for 5 Shows per Day - I request the Government to permit theatres across Tamil Nadu to screen 5 shows per day for all films. This will improve theatre revenues and support the recovery of the film exhibition sector. Mandatory 8-Week OTT Window - To protect theatres, I request the Government to regulate and make an 8-week OTT release window mandatory for all films released in Tamil Nadu, enabling theatre owners and distributors to sustain themselves," Haasan mentioned.

C Joseph Vijay took oath as the 13th Chief Minister of the state on May 10, ending the decades-long political dominance of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and ushering in what he called "a new era of real, secular and social justice."

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