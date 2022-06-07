Kamal Haasan gifts brand new Lexus car to Vikram director Lokesh Kanakaraj

Credit: Ramesh BalaTwitter -Lokesh/Instagram

Megastar Kamal Haasan, who plays the lead in director Lokesh Kanakaraj’s action entertainer Vikram, has gifted the director a Lexus car in the wake of the film’s phenomenal success.

Earlier in the day, Kamal tweeted a video in which he thanked audiences and his entire cast and crew of Vikram. In the video, Kamal said, "Tamil fans have never failed to hold aloft quality cinema. The same can be said of talented, quality actors as well. We consider it our fortune that you have chosen me and our film Vikram in that lineup.

"It is only fair that your praises are equally shared amongst all members of the cast and crew, starting with Anirudh, Girish, editor Philomin and Anbuarivu, right till those whose names are not known.

"My younger brothers Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Narain, Chemban Vinod were all important reasons for Vikram’s success.

"Suriya, who appeared in just the last three minutes of the film and left theatres reverbrating with excitement, did so only for the sake of love. I have decided to showcase completely, our episode of thanking him in the next film that we will be working together.

"The love Lokesh has for cinema and for me was evident during each day of filming and in each frame of the film. The love of fans too is like that," the actor said before signing off.

Meanwhile, actor Karthi, the younger brother of Tamil star Suriya, has showered praise on Lokesh Kanakaraj’s Vikram, saying the film was a true celebration of Kamal Haasan.

The actor, who took to Twitter to pen his thoughts on the film, wrote, "Vikram - as mentioned by all, a true celebration of our Kamal Haasan sir! It`s such a high to watch him kick up a storm. Action and visuals were racy with interesting connections and surprises throughout."

The actor also spoke about the performances of the other members of the cast. He said, "Fahadh Faasil never lets his intensity drop. Vijay Sethupathi brings out a new shade of baddie."

Heaping praises on the film`s music director, Karthi said, "Anirudh?what a background score? He makes danger seem so large and the savior seem so powerful."

He also spoke about his brother Suriya`s performance. He said, "Finally, man Rolex sir was SCARY. Director Lokesh, you transferred your fanboy excitement completely to the audience."

The film, which released on June 7, has been garnering praise ever since it hit screens. (With inputs from IANS)