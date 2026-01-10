FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Kamal Haasan demands 'principled relook' at film certification process amid Vijay's Jana Nayagan row: 'What is required now is...'

Emphasising the need for clarity, Kamal Haasan underscored how such censorship processes could stifle creativity and disrupt livelihoods across the film ecosystem. Thalapathy Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan was slated to release on January 9, but has been postponed due to the censor row.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 10, 2026, 06:06 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Veteran actor-politician Kamal Haasan has issued a strong statement amid the ongoing controversies surrounding the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), raising broader concerns about the freedom of expression and the censoring process in the film industry. His reaction comes in the wake of Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan row.

While refraining from mentioning any institution or any specific film, Haasan, in his statement, noted, "India's Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, guided by reason, never diminished by opacity. This moment is larger than any one film; it reflects the space we accord art and artists in a constitutional democracy. Cinema is not the labour of an individual alone but the collective effort of an ecosystem of writers, technicians, performers, exhibitors, and small businesses whose livelihoods depend on a fair and timely process."

Emphasising the need for clarity, the actor underscored how such censorship processes could stifle creativity and disrupt livelihoods across the film ecosystem. "When clarity is absent, creativity is constrained, economic activity is disrupted, and public trust is weakened. Tamil Nadu and India's cinema lovers bring passion, discernment, and maturity to the arts; they deserve openness and respect. What is required now is a principled relook at the certification processes with defined timelines for certification, transparent evaluation, and written, reasoned justification for every suggested cut or edit," he said.

Haasan called for the film industry to "unite and engage in meaningful, constructive dialogue with our government institutions" and added, "Such reform will safeguard creative freedom, uphold constitutional values, and strengthen India's democratic institutions by affirming trust in its artists and its people." 

Jana Nayagan is Vijay's final film before he plunges full-time into politics with his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. Its release has been stalled as the Central Board of Film Certificate (CBFC) hasn't issued its censor certificate, leading the makers to approach the Madras High Court. This legal battle has sparked debate about creative freedom and procedural fairness in film certification. The H Vinoth-directed political action thriller also stars Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, and Prakash Raj among others.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
