Kamal Haasan congratulates Narendra Modi, expects their 'collective focus remain on India’s progress', netizens brutally troll him: 'F**k communism'

Kamal Haasan met Narendra Modi and congratulated him for being the longest-serving prime minister of India. However, netizens aren't happy with the gesture. Even his fans have trolled him.

Veteran actor and politician Kamal Haasan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulated him for becoming India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister. The Ulaga Nayagan met PM in his office, describing sustained public trust in a diverse democracy as a significant achievement. He even shared his expectation that under his leadership, national development and public welfare would be taken care of.

Kamal Haasan congratulates PM Narendra Modi

Taking to X, Haasan extended his wishes to PM Modi on the milestone, "Congratulations to Shri @narendramodi ji on becoming India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister. In a diverse democracy like ours, sustained public trust is a significant feat." The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president further expressed hope that the country's leadership and citizens would continue to work towards national development and public welfare. May our collective focus remain on India's progress and the welfare of our fellow citizens," he added.

Congratulations to Shri @narendramodi ji on becoming India’s longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister. In a diverse democracy like ours, sustained public trust is a significant feat. May our collective focus remain on India’s progress and the welfare of our fellow… pic.twitter.com/vTFsw8UNci — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 10, 2026

Netizens fume over Kamal Haasan's tweet

As soon as Kamal dropped the tweet, netizens went angry, and even his fans brutally trolled him. A netizen wrote, "Bhai Kamal, we love you, and we pray that you become a nationalist. Fuck communism," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "He is not an ordinary troublemaker; this is the best troublemaker, be careful with him, Mr. Modi ji." One of the netizens wrote, "Now you are on the right track, Bro. Stop siding with those who peddle successionism and reverse casteism." An internet user wrote, "Why congratulate a mentally sick person who has turned his country to fascism and is involved in igniting anti minority sentiments, especially against Muslim and Christians in India. Sadly, by doing so, you also endorse such barbarianism."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the longest-continuously serving elected Prime Minister of India. Completing 4,399 consecutive days in office today. PM Modi surpassed the record of 4,398 days in the name of the country's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, for continuous service following the first general elections.

(With inputs from ANI)