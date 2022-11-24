Kamal Haasan admitted to Chennai hospital due to health issues

File photo

According to reports, Chennai's top-rated Tamil actor Kamal Haasan was admitted to the hospital after complaining of a fever. The actor was reportedly discharged on Thursday, according to reports.

The actor was admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre (SRMC) in Chennai on Wednesday, according to the news source India Today. The actor has been instructed by doctors, according to the report, to relax for the ensuing few days. Later today, the 68-year-old is anticipated to be released.

Kamal Haasan took to his Twitter handle to announce the 234th film of his career for which he is reuniting with the filmmaker Mani Ratman after 35 years. Sharing the announcement video, Kamal wrote, "Here we go again! #KH234".

The film will be released in the theatres in 2024. It will be produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R Mahendran, and Siva Ananth under their respective banners Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. The Oscar-winning music director A R Rahman will be composing the music for the film. Interestingly, this is the first time that the power trio is collaborating on a project.

Speaking of their forthcoming movies, Kamal Haasan's next one is Indian 2, the follow-up to his 1996 vigilante action movie Indian. In addition to Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa, and Priya Bhavani Shankar playing significant roles, the movie is produced by Lyca Productions.