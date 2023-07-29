Headlines

Kamaal R Khan mocks Rajinikanth's personality, education; netizens brutally troll him: 'Haisiyat mein reh...'

Kamaal R Khan mocked Rajinikanth's superstardom, personality, and educational qualifications. The furious netizens brutally trolled KRK.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 08:03 PM IST

Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan (KRK) is infamously known for taking digs at Bollywood stars and passing nasty comments on them. This time, he mocked South superstar Rajinikanth and attacked his persona and talent.

On Saturday, KRK shared a photo of Rajinikanth on Twitter and wrote that an actor doesn't need height, personality, or education to become a superstar. Questioning Rajinikanth's educational background and personality, he wrote, "Superstar Rajinikanth is proof that you don’t need height, personality, education etc to become a superstar. You need only luck and attitude." 

KRK's tweet didn't go well with Rajini's fans, and they have brutally trolled the infamous critic for passing comments on the veteran star. An internet user wrote, "Height personality to tumri bhi nahi hai ...attitude bahut hai.. fir tum superstar kyu nahi bane." Another internet user wrote, "Bhai haisiyat mein reh ke baat karo. Tum uski charnon ki dhool bhi nahi ho. Tum jaise garib logon ko woh roz mafad karta hai. Jao tum bhi line mein lag jao kuch to mil jaayega." 

Many other fans defended their idol, and wrote, why Rajinikanth has such a crazy fan following. A netizen wrote, "He is very talented that's why he achieved this opportunity." Another netizen wrote, "He is well educated and reads even now a lot of Kannada literature. He can speak Kannada, Tamil, English & Urdu. Just by luck, a Bengaluru Bus conductor cannot become superstar in a state like TN even without knowing that language.  He succeeded because of his efforts, skill and style." One of the netizens wrote, "It's hard work, perseverance, dedication, and passion that can help you to achieve what #Rajinikanth has achieved, not just Luck and attitude." 

On the work front, Rajinikanth will soon be seen in Nelson-directed actioner Jailer. The movie is scheduled for August 11 release. The movie will clash with Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar, Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. 

