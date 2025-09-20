Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1 scripts history, overtakes L2 Empuraan to become highest-grossing Malayalam film ever

Produced by Dulquer Salmaan and directed by Dominic Arun, Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra has surpassed Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.

Headlined by Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role as Indian cinema's first femal superhero Chandra, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has scripted history. Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films, the superhero saga has overtaken Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra vs L2: Empuraan

Led by Mohanlal and helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the action thriller L2: Empuraan released earlier this year and earned Rs 105.25 crore net in India and grossed Rs 265.50 crore worldwide. Now, in its first 23 days, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has earned Rs 130.50 crore net in India and minted Rs 266 crore gross globally. The Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer has now become the biggest Malayalam hit ever.

Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Mammootty in The World of Lokah

Dulquer Salmaan plays a sword-wielding ninja Charlie/Odiyan and Tovino Thomas is seen as a goblin Chathan/Michael in crucial cameos in Lokah Chapter 1. It has been confirmed that Chapter 2 will focus on Tovino's characater and Dulquer will lead Chapter 3. Mammootty only gave a voiceover as Moothon in Chapter 1 and will play key role in future films.

Dulquer Salmaan was ready to face losses with Lokah Chapter 1

Dulquer Salmaan, who has also bankrolled the film, has stated that he thought Lokah could possibly even fail to recover its budget. Talking to Hollywood Reporter India, he said, "Honestly, we were bracing ourselves for a potential loss. We believed in the film, but weren’t sure how it would perform commercially. Buyers weren’t lining up, and we had made peace with the idea that we might take a hit on the first film of the franchise. But, people gave the film a chance on release day itself - watched it, reviewed it, made reels about it. It was surreal."



READ | Homebound beat 23 films to become India's entry for Oscars 2026; shortlist included Pushpa 2, Kesari 2, The Bengal Files