Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan slams Gaurav Khanna for playing safe, says 'aapka poora hafta mimicry aur dance mein...'

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah In, Arshdeep Singh Out? India’s probable playing XI for Super 4 clash vs Pakistan

Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1 scripts history, overtakes L2 Empuraan to become highest-grossing Malayalam film ever

Good news for passengers! Indian Railways reduces price of Rail Neer water bottles, check new rates here

'Ye padosi X players...': Irfan Pathan fires fresh dig at Pakistan after Shahid Afridi reignites 'dog meat' remark

Absolute panic, confusion grips Indians over Trump's H-1B visa fee hike; travel for weddings, Diwali cancelled

Congress's poetic jibe at PM Modi over H-1B visa fee hike: 'Sar itna bhi mat jhukao ki...'

Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma or Sai Pallavi; fans suggest replacement for Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD sequel

After Mother Dairy, Amul slashes prices of over 700 products following GST rate-cuts; Check new prices here

US official's BIG clarification over H-1B visa revision: 'No need for Indians to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan slams Gaurav Khanna for playing safe, says 'aapka poora hafta mimicry aur dance mein...'

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan slams Gaurav Khanna for playing safe

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah In, Arshdeep Singh Out? India’s probable playing XI for Super 4 clash vs Pakistan

Jasprit Bumrah In, Arshdeep Singh Out? India’s probable playing XI for Super 4

Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1 scripts history, overtakes L2 Empuraan to become highest-grossing Malayalam film ever

Lokah Chapter 1 beats L2 Empuraan to become highest-grossing Malayalam film

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1 scripts history, overtakes L2 Empuraan to become highest-grossing Malayalam film ever

Produced by Dulquer Salmaan and directed by Dominic Arun, Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra has surpassed Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 10:34 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1 scripts history, overtakes L2 Empuraan to become highest-grossing Malayalam film ever
Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra is highest-grossing Malayalam film
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Headlined by Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role as Indian cinema's first femal superhero Chandra, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has scripted history. Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films, the superhero saga has overtaken Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra vs L2: Empuraan

Led by Mohanlal and helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the action thriller L2: Empuraan released earlier this year and earned Rs 105.25 crore net in India and grossed Rs 265.50 crore worldwide. Now, in its first 23 days, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has earned Rs 130.50 crore net in India and minted Rs 266 crore gross globally. The Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer has now become the biggest Malayalam hit ever.

Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Mammootty in The World of Lokah

Dulquer Salmaan plays a sword-wielding ninja Charlie/Odiyan and Tovino Thomas is seen as a goblin Chathan/Michael in crucial cameos in Lokah Chapter 1. It has been confirmed that Chapter 2 will focus on Tovino's characater and Dulquer will lead Chapter 3. Mammootty only gave a voiceover as Moothon in Chapter 1 and will play key role in future films.

Dulquer Salmaan was ready to face losses with Lokah Chapter 1

Dulquer Salmaan, who has also bankrolled the film, has stated that he thought Lokah could possibly even fail to recover its budget. Talking to Hollywood Reporter India, he said, "Honestly, we were bracing ourselves for a potential loss. We believed in the film, but weren’t sure how it would perform commercially. Buyers weren’t lining up, and we had made peace with the idea that we might take a hit on the first film of the franchise. But, people gave the film a chance on release day itself - watched it, reviewed it, made reels about it. It was surreal."

READ | Homebound beat 23 films to become India's entry for Oscars 2026; shortlist included Pushpa 2, Kesari 2, The Bengal Files

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Which nation has biggest gold reserves in 2025? Where does India stand?
Which nation has biggest gold reserves in 2025? Where does India stand?
Ameesha Patel REVEALS why she's unmarried at 50, admits getting proposals of men half of her age, but she rejects for..
Ameesha REVEALS why she's unmarried at 50, admits getting proposals of men
RBI's new rule for credit card payment: PhonePe, Paytm, Cred halt this service; check details
RBI's new rule for credit card payment: PhonePe, Paytm, Cred halt this service
IBPS PO 2025 Prelims Result expected soon at ibps.in; check steps to download, direct link HERE
IBPS PO 2025 Prelims Result expected soon at ibps.in; check steps to download
'Peeth peeche baat karni....': Amid IND-PAK handshake row, Shahid Afridi fires back at Irfan Pathan’s 'dog meat' remark
Amid IND-PAK handshake row, Shahid Afridi fires back at Irfan Pathan’s 'dog meat
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE