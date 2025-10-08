Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

New Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express to be launched soon, service to begin by...; details inside

Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1 scripts history, becomes first Malayalam film to earn Rs 300 crore worldwide

Chirag Paswan to resign from union cabinet? Buzz grows as LJP-RV chief calls for 'emergency meet' amid rift with NDA

Watch: Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh laugh uncontrollably at MS Dhoni's....video goes viral, netizens react

Mohammed Siraj's seven-wicket heroics vs West Indies propel him to career-best Test ranking; Jasprit Bumrah continues dominance

Sunder Pichai's Google to invest Rs 887,300,000,000 in India to develop...in Andhra Pradesh

Bihar election 2025: Jitan Ram Manjhi invokes Dinkar's 'Rashmirathi' to demand 15 seats from NDA, 'Ho nyay agar toh....'

BIG Diwali gift for Himachal govt employees as CM announces hike in wages and...; check details

Pakistan's new terror strategy against India revealed! ISI planning alliance with ISKP to target Jammu and Kashmir

IPL franchise makes massive Rs 58 crore salary offer to Pat Cummins, Travis Head; Australian duo asked to quit....

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Watch: Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh laugh uncontrollably at MS Dhoni's....video goes viral, netizens react

Watch: Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh laugh uncontrollably at MS Dhoni's....video g

Mohammed Siraj's seven-wicket heroics vs West Indies propel him to career-best Test ranking; Jasprit Bumrah continues dominance

Mohammed Siraj's seven-wicket heroics vs West Indies propel him to career-best

Sunder Pichai's Google to invest Rs 887,300,000,000 in India to develop...in Andhra Pradesh

Sunder Pichai's Google to invest Rs 887,300,000,000 in India to develop...in ...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1 scripts history, becomes first Malayalam film to earn Rs 300 crore worldwide

The Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra also featured Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas in crucial cameos as Charlie and Michael, respectively.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 08:36 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1 scripts history, becomes first Malayalam film to earn Rs 300 crore worldwide
Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Headlined by Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role as Indian cinema's first female superhero Chandra, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has scripted history. Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films, the superhero saga has become the first Malayalam film ever to earn Rs 300 crore worldwide.

Based on the Kerala folklore of Kalliyankattu Neeli, Lokah Chapter 1 has earned Rs 155 crore net in India. Most of these earnings - Rs 120 crore - have come from its original Malayalam version. It is also the highest-grossing Malayalam film in India. The film also features Sandy Master, Naslen, Chandu Salim Kumar, and Arun Kumar in the leading roles.

The Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer also featured Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas in crucial cameos as Charlie and Michael, respectively. Charlie is a sword-wielding ninja, whereas Michael is a goblin. In September last week, the Lokah Chapter 2 was official announced with Tovino in the lead role. Dominic Arun will continue as the director.

After Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra became a blockbuster success, Dulquer Salmaan shared that he thought the film could possibly even fail to recover its budget. Talking to Hollywood Reporter India, he said, "Honestly, we were bracing ourselves for a potential loss. We believed in the film, but weren’t sure how it would perform commercially."

"Buyers weren’t lining up, and we had made peace with the idea that we might take a hit on the first film of the franchise. But, people gave the film a chance on release day itself - watched it, reviewed it, made reels about it. We were all in disbelief. It just blew up. And the conversation shifted from 'will it work?' to 'what do we do about the next one?' It was surreal", he added.

READ | Rise and Fall: Aly Goni slams Akriti Negi for showing middle finger to Arjun Bijlani

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Trump again claims that he ended India-Pakistan conflict following Op Sindoor, says 'seven planes were shot down...'
Trump again claims that he ended India-Pakistan conflict following Op Sindoor
UGC NET December 2025: Registration begins at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; check dates, how to register, other important details
UGC NET December 2025: Registration begins at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; check dates
Why 73% of CAT Toppers Choose CAT Online Coaching: The Game-Changing Advantages Traditional Coaching Can't Match
Why CAT Toppers Choose Online Coaching: 73% Favor Digital
Yuzvendra Chahal finally responds to Dhanashree Verma’s cheating allegations: ‘Agar koi two months mein hi cheat karta toh...'
Yuzvendra Chahal finally responds to Dhanashree Verma’s cheating allegations
Pawan Singh BREAKS SILENCE on wife Jyoti Singh's adultery allegations, reveals real reason for police's presence: 'Bhram failaya gaya ki maine..'
Pawan Singh BREAKS SILENCE on wife Jyoti Singh's adultery allegations
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE