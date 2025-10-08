Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1 scripts history, becomes first Malayalam film to earn Rs 300 crore worldwide

The Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra also featured Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas in crucial cameos as Charlie and Michael, respectively.

Headlined by Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role as Indian cinema's first female superhero Chandra, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has scripted history. Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films, the superhero saga has become the first Malayalam film ever to earn Rs 300 crore worldwide.

Based on the Kerala folklore of Kalliyankattu Neeli, Lokah Chapter 1 has earned Rs 155 crore net in India. Most of these earnings - Rs 120 crore - have come from its original Malayalam version. It is also the highest-grossing Malayalam film in India. The film also features Sandy Master, Naslen, Chandu Salim Kumar, and Arun Kumar in the leading roles.

The Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer also featured Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas in crucial cameos as Charlie and Michael, respectively. Charlie is a sword-wielding ninja, whereas Michael is a goblin. In September last week, the Lokah Chapter 2 was official announced with Tovino in the lead role. Dominic Arun will continue as the director.

After Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra became a blockbuster success, Dulquer Salmaan shared that he thought the film could possibly even fail to recover its budget. Talking to Hollywood Reporter India, he said, "Honestly, we were bracing ourselves for a potential loss. We believed in the film, but weren’t sure how it would perform commercially."

"Buyers weren’t lining up, and we had made peace with the idea that we might take a hit on the first film of the franchise. But, people gave the film a chance on release day itself - watched it, reviewed it, made reels about it. We were all in disbelief. It just blew up. And the conversation shifted from 'will it work?' to 'what do we do about the next one?' It was surreal", he added.

