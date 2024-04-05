Twitter
Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya's bromance steals the spotlight in viral video amid MI captaincy row - Watch

Sriram Raghavan reacts to Katrina, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Merry Christmas' box office failure: 'Didn't expect same...'

'Don't test...': Shaheen Afridi's cryptic Instagram post goes viral after losing Pakistan captaincy to Babar Azam

This actor ran away from home at 16, became TV and film star, worked in 25 films, then returned to college at 40

Entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD release postponed due to Lok Sabha elections, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer to get new release date

Kalki 2898 AD, Nag Ashwin's ambitious sci-fi film starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan, is postponing its release due to Lok Sabha elections

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 05, 2024, 06:40 PM IST

It looks like fans have to wait a little longer to watch Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-starrer Kalki 2898 AD on the big screen, as the film's release has been postponed because of the Lok Sabha polls 2024. As per a source, the film, which was supposed to be out on May 9, will now hit the theatres on a new date. The makers will soon make an official statement regarding the change in the release date.

The sci-fi flick is helmed by Nag Ashwin, known for his directorial works such as Yevade Subramanyam and Mahanati. The film also stars veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. Recently, Nag Ashwin opened up about Kalki 2898 AD at an event at IIT Bombay.

The director said, "In India, we do not have a lot of sci-fi films. We have done a few time travel films. This one is different because it's in a whole separate world on its own. Also, in the international sense, it is new because we have not seen India in a future setting or dystopian setting. So now we don't have to look at London and New York being born, now we can see our cities also."

He added,"This movie took place in the cusp between before and after Midjourney and before and after Chat GPT. First two years, we did a lot of work and then we realised a lot of work became easier after this text-to-image and image-to-text generator happened."

Kalki 2898 AD is not the only film that is facing uncertainty over its May 9 release date due to clashes with elections. Vishwak Sen's Gangs of Godavari has also been postponed. The makers of Vishwak Sen and Neha Sshetty's Gangs of Godavari announced on X that the film will be released on May 17, soon after the election dates were announced. "Get ready to witness the Most rugged and violent tale from the banks of Godavari! Mass ka Das @VishwakSenActor's #GangsofGodavari to release on May 17th 2024, worldwide. Meet you in theatres this Summer #GOGOnMay17th," wrote the film's producer Sitara Entertainments on X.

The general elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases, with the first scheduled for April 19. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4.

