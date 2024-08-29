Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Desi girl's sizzling dance to 'Dil Luteya' impresses internet, watch

Bengaluru: Man stabs trolley operator to death at airport over wife's affair, held

Meet CS Setty, who began career as bank PO, known as 'people's man', now to lead country's biggest lender

Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie makes her Instagram debut at 2, but you can't follow her, here's why

'They are just so...': Kalki 2898 AD producer reacts to Arshad Warsi's 'joker' remark, says 'Prabhas was fantastic'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bengaluru: Man stabs trolley operator to death at airport over wife's affair, held

Bengaluru: Man stabs trolley operator to death at airport over wife's affair, held

Meet CS Setty, who began career as bank PO, known as 'people's man', now to lead country's biggest lender

Meet CS Setty, who began career as bank PO, known as 'people's man', now to lead country's biggest lender

Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie makes her Instagram debut at 2, but you can't follow her, here's why

Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie makes her Instagram debut at 2, but you can't follow her, here's why

King Cobra vs Black Mamba: Which is more powerful?

King Cobra vs Black Mamba: Which is more powerful?

7 breathing images of Neptune shared by NASA

7 breathing images of Neptune shared by NASA

10 oldest religions in the world

10 oldest religions in the world

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This pan-India star invited 12000 fans to his wedding, has been taking care of fan's family for 11 years after his...

This pan-India star invited 12000 fans to his wedding, has been taking care of fan's family for 11 years after his...

First Indian actress to give Rs 1000-crore film has no hits in Bollywood, still called star; she's worth Rs 120 crore

First Indian actress to give Rs 1000-crore film has no hits in Bollywood, still called star; she's worth Rs 120 crore

From GCA board member to ICC chairman: Jay Shah's journey as cricket administrator

From GCA board member to ICC chairman: Jay Shah's journey as cricket administrator

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Shabana Azmi urges people to smash patriarchy amid Kolkata rape-murder case: 'Don't treat women like commodities'

Shabana Azmi urges people to smash patriarchy amid Kolkata rape-murder case: 'Don't treat women like commodities'

Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie makes her Instagram debut at 2, but you can't follow her, here's why

Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie makes her Instagram debut at 2, but you can't follow her, here's why

'Patni k saamne haar...': Amitabh Bachchan's marriage advise goes viral amid Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours

'Patni k saamne haar...': Amitabh Bachchan's marriage advise goes viral amid Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

'They are just so...': Kalki 2898 AD producer reacts to Arshad Warsi's 'joker' remark, says 'Prabhas was fantastic'

After Kalki 2898 AD's director, Nag Ashwin, the film's producer broke her silence on Arshad Warsi's 'joker' remark on Prabhas.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 09:03 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'They are just so...': Kalki 2898 AD producer reacts to Arshad Warsi's 'joker' remark, says 'Prabhas was fantastic'
Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD, Arshad Warsi
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After Kalki 2898 AD director, Nag Ashwin, the film's producer, Swapna Dutt has also reacted to Arshad Warsi's 'joker' remark on Prabhas. For the unversed, Prabhas plays the lead character Bhairava in Nag Ashwin's dystopian blockbuster. Kalki 2898 AD producer, and Nag's sister-in-law, Ashwini Dutt has opened up about Arshad Warsi's remark on Prabhas, comparing the pan-India star to a joker, and stated that the Baahubali star was 'fantastic' in the film. 

In an interview with News18, Swapna lauded how his brother-in-law director reacted to Arshad's comment, and said, "I loved the way Nagi reacted to it. We stayed calm because the film proved for itself what it is. Prabhas was fantastic in the film as he always is. We’ve to give it to the magnanimity of Nag Ashwin and Prabhas. They’re just so easy on these things.” She further added, "Nagi tweeted recently saying that he will be sending him a toy and work harder for part two. He only wished that he (Arshad) used better language and that makes Nagi who and what he is." 

How Nag Ashwin reacted to Arshad Warsi's remark

Nag Ashwin called for unity in the Indian film industry and added that the Ishqiya actor should have chosen his words better. "Let's not go backwards... no more north-south or bolly vs tolly....eyes on the bigger picture...United Indian Film Industry..Arshad saab should have chosen his words better..but it's ok..sending buji toys 4 his kids..I'll work hard so he tweets FDFS that Prabhas was the best ever in k2", he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Arshad Warsi's comment on Prabhas 

On the Unfiltered by Samdish YouTube channel, Arshad Warsi shared his thoughts on Kalki 2898 AD. He said, "Maine Kalki 2898 AD dekhi, jo mujhe achi nahin lagi. Amit Ji (Bachchan) was unbelievable! I cannot believe it." Speaking about Prabhas, he added, "I am really sad but, why was he like a joker? Why?"

He further added, "I want to see a Mad Max yaar, I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana diya yaar. Kyun karte hai aisa mujhe nahi samaj mein aata hai (What have you made it. Why do filmmakers do this, I will never understand)."

Arshad's comment met with strong criticism from Prabhas' fans. Even artistes like Nani, producer Dil Raju, director Ajay Bhupathi and Vishnu Manchu expressed their disregard for Warsi's comment. However, a section of netizens agreed with the Munna Bhai actor's comment.

Read: This pan-India star invited 12000 fans to his wedding, has been taking care of fan's family for 11 years after his...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Sorry': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dedicates Trinamool event to Kolkata rape-murder victim

'Sorry': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dedicates Trinamool event to Kolkata rape-murder victim

Bizarre! This airline is offering veg food as 'Hindu meal' and non-veg food as 'Muslim meal'

Bizarre! This airline is offering veg food as 'Hindu meal' and non-veg food as 'Muslim meal'

BCCI announces India's squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2024

BCCI announces India's squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency faces legal notice, call for immediate ban from two bodies; it's not Congress but...

Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency faces legal notice, call for immediate ban from two bodies; it's not Congress but...

Nag Ashwin talks about directing Kamal Haasan in Kalki 2898 AD: 'He is like a film school'

Nag Ashwin talks about directing Kamal Haasan in Kalki 2898 AD: 'He is like a film school'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This pan-India star invited 12000 fans to his wedding, has been taking care of fan's family for 11 years after his...

This pan-India star invited 12000 fans to his wedding, has been taking care of fan's family for 11 years after his...

First Indian actress to give Rs 1000-crore film has no hits in Bollywood, still called star; she's worth Rs 120 crore

First Indian actress to give Rs 1000-crore film has no hits in Bollywood, still called star; she's worth Rs 120 crore

From GCA board member to ICC chairman: Jay Shah's journey as cricket administrator

From GCA board member to ICC chairman: Jay Shah's journey as cricket administrator

Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement