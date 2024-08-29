'They are just so...': Kalki 2898 AD producer reacts to Arshad Warsi's 'joker' remark, says 'Prabhas was fantastic'

After Kalki 2898 AD's director, Nag Ashwin, the film's producer broke her silence on Arshad Warsi's 'joker' remark on Prabhas.

After Kalki 2898 AD director, Nag Ashwin, the film's producer, Swapna Dutt has also reacted to Arshad Warsi's 'joker' remark on Prabhas. For the unversed, Prabhas plays the lead character Bhairava in Nag Ashwin's dystopian blockbuster. Kalki 2898 AD producer, and Nag's sister-in-law, Ashwini Dutt has opened up about Arshad Warsi's remark on Prabhas, comparing the pan-India star to a joker, and stated that the Baahubali star was 'fantastic' in the film.

In an interview with News18, Swapna lauded how his brother-in-law director reacted to Arshad's comment, and said, "I loved the way Nagi reacted to it. We stayed calm because the film proved for itself what it is. Prabhas was fantastic in the film as he always is. We’ve to give it to the magnanimity of Nag Ashwin and Prabhas. They’re just so easy on these things.” She further added, "Nagi tweeted recently saying that he will be sending him a toy and work harder for part two. He only wished that he (Arshad) used better language and that makes Nagi who and what he is."

How Nag Ashwin reacted to Arshad Warsi's remark

Nag Ashwin called for unity in the Indian film industry and added that the Ishqiya actor should have chosen his words better. "Let's not go backwards... no more north-south or bolly vs tolly....eyes on the bigger picture...United Indian Film Industry..Arshad saab should have chosen his words better..but it's ok..sending buji toys 4 his kids..I'll work hard so he tweets FDFS that Prabhas was the best ever in k2", he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Arshad Warsi's comment on Prabhas

On the Unfiltered by Samdish YouTube channel, Arshad Warsi shared his thoughts on Kalki 2898 AD. He said, "Maine Kalki 2898 AD dekhi, jo mujhe achi nahin lagi. Amit Ji (Bachchan) was unbelievable! I cannot believe it." Speaking about Prabhas, he added, "I am really sad but, why was he like a joker? Why?"

He further added, "I want to see a Mad Max yaar, I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana diya yaar. Kyun karte hai aisa mujhe nahi samaj mein aata hai (What have you made it. Why do filmmakers do this, I will never understand)."

Arshad's comment met with strong criticism from Prabhas' fans. Even artistes like Nani, producer Dil Raju, director Ajay Bhupathi and Vishnu Manchu expressed their disregard for Warsi's comment. However, a section of netizens agreed with the Munna Bhai actor's comment.

Read: This pan-India star invited 12000 fans to his wedding, has been taking care of fan's family for 11 years after his...