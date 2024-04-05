This film's earnings have crossed Dunki, Fighter, Gadar 2 before release; predicted to break RRR, Baahubali, KGF records

This Rs 600-crore film has already earned Rs 700 crore even without releasing a trailer and is being predicted to break the box office records of RRR, Baahubali, and KGF

Imagine a film that earns Rs 700 crore even before a trailer or teaser is released, let alone opening the advance booking. Such an achievement speaks volumes about a film’s hype and anticipation. This unimaginable feat has been achieved by one pan-India film featuring four superstars and boasting of the biggest budget by an Indian film yet.

The film that has earned Rs 700 crore without a trailer

Nag Ashwin’s upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD is being called India’s biggest film till date. As per industry insiders, it has a budget of Rs 600 crore. Needless to say that the film will need a bumper performance at the box office to break even with that kind of a budget. And while the box office receipts may only start coming in close to release, the film is already making money through its pre-release business. A new report from Koimoi has stated that its makers are currently courting OTT players for the film’s digital rights and have quoted a price of Rs 200 crore. The report states that while nothing has been finalsed, big platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have shown interest.

How Kalki 2898 AD is dwarfing Dunki, Fighter, an Gadar 2

The Rs-700 crore figure from the pre-release business of Kalki 2898 AD is a gargantuan figure, even more than the box office figures of this year’s biggest hit – Fighter (Rs 337 crore). It is even higher than two big hits from last year – Dunki (Rs 470 crore) and Gadar 2 (Rs 692 crore). While comparing pre-release business with box office is like comparing apples and oranges, it does give an idea of Kalki 2898 AD’s hype. The film, which was earlied called Project K, is being said to be the biggest Indian film this year, with many trade experts saying it has it in itself to break the box office records of blockbusters like RRR, KGF Chapter 2, and Baahubali 2, all of which earned over Rs 1200 crore at the box office.

All about Kalki 2898 AD

Initially called Project K, Kalki 2898 AD is a dystopian sci-fi film that borrows elements from Indian mythology. It stars Prabhas in the lead role, leading a strong star cast of Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. The film is set to release in theatres on May 9.

