Kalki 2898 AD OTT release: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika's blockbuster to stream on two platforms; know why

After grossing over Rs 1000 crores, Nag Ashwin's blockbuster directorial, the dystopian actioner Kalki 2898 AD will now stream online.

Kalki 2898 AD OTT release: Finally! Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone-starrer epic blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD will drop online. The Nag Ashwin's directorial will have its digital premiere, streaming online on two platforms. Yes, the latest blockbuster will be streamed on two different platforms.

The Hindi version of Kalki 2898 AD will be streaming on Netflix from August 22 onwards. The OTT giant dropped the announcement teaser on their platform with the caption, "Iss yug ka EPIC blockbuster aa raha hai Netflix par, Hindi mein. Watch #Kalki2898AD Hindi arriving on 22nd August on Netflix."

The original Telugu version, along with Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions of Kalki 2898 AD will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The OTT platform shared a new still from the film, and announced the OTT premiere with the caption, "The dawn of a new ERA awaits you. And this is your gateway into the GRAND world of Kalki. #Kalki2898ADOnPrime Aug 22."

Applauded for his powerful performance as Bhairava, a bounty hunter, Prabhas shares, "Working on Kalki 2898 AD with a visionary director like Naga and an exceptional cast has been truly exhilarating. The film not only pushes the boundaries of storytelling with its blend of mythology and futuristic elements but also delves deep into the complexities of human nature. Portraying Bhairava, a character driven by strength and conviction, has been incredibly rewarding. After all the love that Kalki 2898 AD has received from audiences in theaters, I cannot wait for its global premiere on Prime Video. I hope viewers will enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it."

Kalki 2898 AD also stars Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, and Brahmanandam, along with cameos of Mrunal Thakur, SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, Vijay Deverakonda, and Dulquer Salmaan. The movie also stars Kamal Haasan as Supreme Yaskin, who will be the main villain in Kalki Part Two. As per Sacnilk, Kalki 2898 AD grossed Rs 1041 crores worldwide.

