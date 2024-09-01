Twitter
Israeli army identifies bodies of 6 Gaza hostages, says they were killed before...

Meet woman, IAS officer who is known for her fearless administration, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

The swift weaponization of Israel exposes Kamala Harris' ceasefire rhetoric as illusory

Heartwarming surprise: Man and his friends make Zomato delivery guy's birthday extra special, watch

Kalki 2898 AD on Netflix: Prabhas-starrer beats Shaitaan, but loses to Shah Rukh's Jawan and surprising all-woman film

Biggest box office flop ever lost lost Rs 2000 crore; more than Adipurush, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ganapath combined

Meet woman, IAS officer who is known for her fearless administration, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

The swift weaponization of Israel exposes Kamala Harris' ceasefire rhetoric as illusory

Who owns Instagram?

Why Bangkok is most visited city by Indians?

These countries have zero Indian population

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Biggest box office flop ever lost lost Rs 2000 crore; more than Adipurush, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ganapath combined

Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Biggest box office flop ever lost lost Rs 2000 crore; more than Adipurush, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ganapath combined

Kalki 2898 AD on Netflix: Prabhas-starrer beats Shaitaan, but loses to Shah Rukh's Jawan and surprising all-woman film

One of the world's most expensive TV shows, budget was Rs 5 crore per minute, was cancelled after just 8 episodes when..

Kalki 2898 AD on Netflix: Prabhas-starrer beats Shaitaan, but loses to Shah Rukh's Jawan and surprising all-woman film

The viewership figures for Kalki 2898 AD's OTT release are out and with 4.5 million views in three days, the Prabhas-starrer has taken a strong start

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Sep 01, 2024, 11:25 AM IST

Kalki 2898 AD on Netflix: Prabhas-starrer beats Shaitaan, but loses to Shah Rukh's Jawan and surprising all-woman film
A poster of Kalki 2898 AD
Kalki 2898 AD, the dystopian sci-fi epic from Nag Ashwin, has finally released on OTT. Having earned Rs 1100 crore at the worldwide box office, the Telugu pan-India title is India’s highest-grossing film this year. It released in Hindi on Netflix and in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on Amazon Prime Video. Given the hype around the film, it was expected to break viewership records but that has not exactly come to pass.

While the viewership figures of Kalki 2898 AD from Amazon Prime Video are not available (the streamer never releases viewership figures), the ones from Netflix are promising but far from record-breaking. In its opening weekend, Kalki 2898 AD generated 4.5 million views on Netflix, which is among the top 10 this year for Indian films on the platform. The figures are more than films like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2.9 million), Shaitaan (3.2 million), and Maharaja (3.2 million).

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

However, several of the big Bollywood titles have Kalki 2898 AD beat when it comes to viewership figures on Netflix. Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal sits at the top with 6.2 million views in its opening weekend. It is followed by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter with 5.9 million, and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan with 5.2 million views.

But while these are some big films, another film that has Kalki 2898 AD comfortably beat is a surprise. The Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon-starrer heist comedy Crew sits in the third spot with 5.4 million views in its opening weekend. These numbers, however, should be taken with a pinch of salt considering all the other films are exclusively Bollywood while Kalki 2898 AD primarily released in Telugu, which means its Amazon numbers are likely to take it past all these films’ viewership.

Ex- Jharkhand CM Champai Soren joins BJP, days after quitting JMM

This Shah Rukh Khan film was rejected by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, was flop in India, hit overseas, earned only...

This member of Ambani family member owns maximim stake in Reliance, not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha, Akash, Anant

'Any mechanic or garage will be..': Bhavish Aggarwal's big claim about Ola Electric scooter stuns everyone

Paralympics 2024: Nitesh Kumar, Suhas Yathiraj beat China's Yang Jianyuan, Korea’s Shin Kyung, reach semi-finals

Biggest box office flop ever lost lost Rs 2000 crore; more than Adipurush, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ganapath combined

Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

