Kalki 2898 AD makers told by CBFC to remove this word from Prabhas-starrer, add disclaimer stating...

CBFC has passed Prabhas-starrer sci-fi actioner Kalki 2898 AD and also suggested the changes in the film.

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 20, 2024, 10:28 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Kalki 2898 AD makers told by CBFC to remove this word from Prabhas-starrer, add disclaimer stating...
A poster of Kalki 2898 AD
Seven days before the release of Kalki 2898 AD, the film was cleared for release by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The CBFC certificate of the film got leaked on the internet, and it revealed few details about the film. The Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone-starrer sci-fi actioner is among the most-awaited films of the year, and even the smallest of the film updates are going viral on the internet. 

Now, a photo of the film certification was shared from an X handle @Cine_scoop  went viral, revealing the film duration, along with the edits and the suggested changes by the Board. The CBFC certificate is for the Telugu version of the film, and the movie's duration after the deletions and replacements will be 180.56 minutes (3 hours).   

The list of changes, shared in the certificate, includes four suggestions from the CBFC. The board suggested adding a disclaimer at the movie's beginning, about 'fictional content with cinematic liberties and no intention to hurt any religion'. Another change suggested is the removal of the word 'Veedi' while referring to Kaal Bhairava and replaced with 'Devudu'. CBFC also suggested inserting the card 2898 AD at the beginning of scene two of the film. The last change suggested by CBFC is to correct the film's length and submit the necessary documents accordingly. The total length of replacement was 1.36 minutes. 

Deepika Padukone shows off baby bump at Kalki Mumbai event

On Wednesday, the team of Kalki 2898 AD gathered in Mumbai for a grand press meet. Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone attended the event, along with Rana Daggubatti as the host of the evening. The team showcased a never-seen-before trailer to the media. However, it was Deepika's OOTD that took away the attention. Deepika looked radiant in black gown, showing off her baby bump. Kalki 2898 AD will be released in cinemas on June 27. 

Read: Deepika Padukone says 'I'm hungry', shows off baby bump in Kalki 2898 AD event, fans call her 'prettiest mumma'

