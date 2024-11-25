Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan-starrer Kalki 2898 AD is the highest-grossing Indian film of the year.

Headlined by Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, and helmed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024. The epic sci-fi dystopian action drama earned Rs 646 crore net in India and grossed Rs 1042 crore worldwide, as per the box office tracking portal Sacnilk.

The producers Priyanka Dutt and Swapna Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies shared an update of the sequel at the ongoing 55th International Film Festival of India. When asked about the box office success of the first film, the sisters said, "It’s good enough for us to make a good part two." Priyanka and Swapna also shared that the sequel is in pre-production phase and a major part of it has already been shot. "30-35 percent of part two has already been shot. Kalki 2 will have a big international release", they shared.

Deepika Padukone played Sumathi, the mother in the Nag Ashwin directorial. She was actually pregnant while filming the crucial interval scene of the film. She and Ranveer Singh welcomed their baby daughter Dua Padukone Singh in September. When the makers asked if Deepika will return to work with the Kalki sequel, Priyanka and Swapna said, "She will still be the mother in some part of the film."

Nag Ashwin, who has directed Kalki 2898 AD, is married to Priyanka Dutt. The couple also has a son named Rishi. He made his directorial debut with the 2015 film Yevade Subramanyam. His second film Mahanati, released in 2018, earned him the National Film Award for the Best Feature Film - Telugu. Kalki 2898 AD is his third film.

READ | Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, Shilpa Shirodkar, top 5 most popular contestants this week

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.