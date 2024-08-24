Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin breaks his silence on Arshad Warsi's 'joker' comment on Prabhas: 'Should've chosen...'

Nag Ashwin finally reacts to Arshad Warsi's comment on Prabhas' role in Kalki 2898 AD.

After Telugu actors slammed Arshad Warsi for saying 'Prabhas looked like a joker' in Kalki 2898 AD, now the film's director Nag Ashwin has finally broken his silence on the same. He vouched for a 'united film industry' and revealed he'll be sending gifts for Arshad's children.

On Saturday, Nag Ashwin took to his Twitter and weighed in on Arshad Warsi's comment about Prabhas' role in Kalki 2898 AD. He wrote, "Let's not go backwards..no more north-south or bolly vs tolly..eyes on the bigger picture.. United Indian Film Industry..Arshad saab should have chosen his words better..but it's ok..sending buji toys 4 his kids..il work hard so tweets fdfs that Prabhas was the best ever in k2."

I completely agree with your perspective. It’s important to look beyond regional divides and focus on the unity of the Indian Film Industry as a whole. While Arshad Warsi's comments may have sparked some controversy, it's great to see the community coming together positively.… — (@RavindraR7) August 24, 2024

Netizens lauded Nag Ashwin's reply and appreciated him for 'not spreading more hate'. One of the comments read, "This is how you reply without spreading hate." To this Nag Ashwin replied, "Too much hate in the world already bro...we can try not to add to it..I know Prabhas Garu will also feel the same..." Another user wrote, "This is called confidence." Another user commented, "I completely agree with your perspective. It’s important to look beyond regional divides and focus on the unity of the Indian Film Industry as a whole. While Arshad Warsi's comments may have sparked some controversy, it's great to see the community coming together positively."

Arshad Warsi earlier appeared on Samdish Bhatia's YouTube channel, where he said, "Prabhas, I am really sad. Why was he? He was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things I never understand)." This sparked major controversy with actors like Nani, Sudheer Babu, and Vishnu Manchu slamming the actor for his comments. However, Arshad's fans came in support of him and agreed to his statement.

Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan among others in key roles. The film opened to positive reviews from the audience and became a blockbuster at the box office. Made in a whopping Rs 600 crore, the film earned over Rs 1000 crore at the box office. While Kamal Hasaan had a small role in the film as villain, the filmmaker revealed that the second part will have a lot more of him.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.