Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Influencer unearths hidden ruins using Google Earth, sparks online buzz

Viral video: Man chewing tobacco before boarding flight leaves internet in laughter

Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin breaks his silence on Arshad Warsi's 'joker' comment on Prabhas: 'Should've chosen...'

RHUMI-1: India’s first reusable hybrid rocket successfully launched, mission aims to...

Meet man who used to earn Rs 350 daily by lifting gas cylinders, cracked IIT-JEE, then got admission in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: CBI asks these questions to accused Sanjay Roy during polygraph

Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: CBI asks these questions to accused Sanjay Roy during polygraph

Viral video: Influencer unearths hidden ruins using Google Earth, sparks online buzz

Viral video: Influencer unearths hidden ruins using Google Earth, sparks online buzz

Viral video: Man chewing tobacco before boarding flight leaves internet in laughter

Viral video: Man chewing tobacco before boarding flight leaves internet in laughter

9 low-budget Bollywood films that became blockbusters

9 low-budget Bollywood films that became blockbusters

7 surreal images of solar eclipse shared by NASA

7 surreal images of solar eclipse shared by NASA

10 ISRO scientists who lead India's journey into space

10 ISRO scientists who lead India's journey into space

स्कूल बैग में छिपा था 5 फीट लंबा कोबरा, ऐसे बची बच्चों की जान, देखें खौफनाक VIDEO

स्कूल बैग में छिपा था 5 फीट लंबा कोबरा, ऐसे बची बच्चों की जान, देखें खौफनाक VIDEO

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mercedes-Benz E Class LWB to New-Gen Honda Amaze: 5 upcoming sedans soon to launch in India

Mercedes-Benz E Class LWB to New-Gen Honda Amaze: 5 upcoming sedans soon to launch in India

7 historical myths that were thought to be facts for centuries

7 historical myths that were thought to be facts for centuries

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Puducherry

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Puducherry

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin breaks his silence on Arshad Warsi's 'joker' comment on Prabhas: 'Should've chosen...'

Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin breaks his silence on Arshad Warsi's 'joker' comment on Prabhas: 'Should've chosen...'

This actress rejected Sivagami's role in Baahubali, role later made Ramya Krishnan overnight star, she..

This actress rejected Sivagami's role in Baahubali, role later made Ramya Krishnan overnight star, she..

Before Hema Malini, Dharmendra was in love with this actress, her husband took revenge by…

Before Hema Malini, Dharmendra was in love with this actress, her husband took revenge by…

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin breaks his silence on Arshad Warsi's 'joker' comment on Prabhas: 'Should've chosen...'

Nag Ashwin finally reacts to Arshad Warsi's comment on Prabhas' role in Kalki 2898 AD.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 24, 2024, 01:12 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin breaks his silence on Arshad Warsi's 'joker' comment on Prabhas: 'Should've chosen...'
Nag Ashwin reacts to Arshad Warsi's statement on Prabhas
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

After Telugu actors slammed Arshad Warsi for saying 'Prabhas looked like a joker' in Kalki 2898 AD, now the film's director Nag Ashwin has finally broken his silence on the same. He vouched for a 'united film industry' and revealed he'll be sending gifts for Arshad's children. 

On Saturday, Nag Ashwin took to his Twitter and weighed in on Arshad Warsi's comment about Prabhas' role in Kalki 2898 AD. He wrote, "Let's not go backwards..no more north-south or bolly vs tolly..eyes on the bigger picture.. United Indian Film Industry..Arshad saab should have chosen his words better..but it's ok..sending buji toys 4 his kids..il work hard so tweets fdfs that Prabhas was the best ever in k2."

Netizens lauded Nag Ashwin's reply and appreciated him for 'not spreading more hate'. One of the comments read, "This is how you reply without spreading hate." To this Nag Ashwin replied, "Too much hate in the world already bro...we can try not to add to it..I know Prabhas Garu will also feel the same..." Another user wrote, "This is called confidence." Another user commented, "I completely agree with your perspective. It’s important to look beyond regional divides and focus on the unity of the Indian Film Industry as a whole. While Arshad Warsi's comments may have sparked some controversy, it's great to see the community coming together positively." 

Arshad Warsi earlier appeared on Samdish Bhatia's YouTube channel, where he said, "Prabhas, I am really sad. Why was he? He was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things I never understand)." This sparked major controversy with actors like Nani, Sudheer Babu, and Vishnu Manchu slamming the actor for his comments. However, Arshad's fans came in support of him and agreed to his statement.

Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan among others in key roles. The film opened to positive reviews from the audience and became a blockbuster at the box office. Made in a whopping Rs 600 crore, the film earned over Rs 1000 crore at the box office. While Kamal Hasaan had a small role in the film as villain, the filmmaker revealed that the second part will have a lot more of him. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi arrives in Ukraine, to hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv

PM Modi arrives in Ukraine, to hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv

Meet 80s’ popular villain, who was typecast for 30 years, gave cult classics; still never became top hero, is now…

Meet 80s’ popular villain, who was typecast for 30 years, gave cult classics; still never became top hero, is now…

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio launches affordable international roaming packs for these countries, check full list

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio launches affordable international roaming packs for these countries, check full list

Mithila Palkar talks about her ideal partner, finding love on dating apps: 'I am an old school so...' | Exclusive

Mithila Palkar talks about her ideal partner, finding love on dating apps: 'I am an old school so...' | Exclusive

Shocking! 3 challenges Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams might face while being stuck in Space

Shocking! 3 challenges Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams might face while being stuck in Space

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mercedes-Benz E Class LWB to New-Gen Honda Amaze: 5 upcoming sedans soon to launch in India

Mercedes-Benz E Class LWB to New-Gen Honda Amaze: 5 upcoming sedans soon to launch in India

7 historical myths that were thought to be facts for centuries

7 historical myths that were thought to be facts for centuries

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Puducherry

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Puducherry

Sridevi was considered for double role in this film, director replaced her with 2 new heroines; movie became blockbuster

Sridevi was considered for double role in this film, director replaced her with 2 new heroines; movie became blockbuster

Indian sportspersons with highest brand value in 2024

Indian sportspersons with highest brand value in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement