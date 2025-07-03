Kajol, Twinkle Khanna to host Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan in new chat show together? Deets inside

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s upcoming chat show aims to offer a glimpse into the personal sides of Bollywood stars.

Bollywood actress Kajol is set to turn host for a new chat show, joining her will be Twinkle Khanna for promising a candid conversation on the OTT platform. The duo will bring their trademark charm and humour in an engaging interaction with some of the biggest names in the industry. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and the hosts’ respective husbands, Ajay Devgan and Akshay Kumar, will also feature as guests on the upcoming show. The official announcement or confirmation is yet to be made by the makers of the show.

What will Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s chat show be about?

According to reports, Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s upcoming chat show aims to offer a glimpse into the personal sides of Bollywood stars. It promises candid conversations going beyond their typical public personas, digging into the behind-the-scenes stories. According to Filmfare, some of the big names are reportedly already confirmed as guests, while other guests’ names are yet to be revealed. Each episode is set to surprise viewers with a unique theme, surprising insights, and personal stories of Bollywood stars.

Where will Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s chat show stream?

Reportedly, the upcoming chat show will have eight episodes featuring Bollywood stars and their off-screen lives. While the release date is yet to be announced, reports suggest it will premiere this fall exclusively on Amazon Prime Video India. The show is set to offer a fresh perspective on the film industry and its personalities.

Kajol, Twinkle Khanna on the work front

Kajol is currently basking in the success of her mythological horror thriller, Maa. The film, which hit the theatres on June 27, will soon cross the Rs 25 crore mark at the box office. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande. She will next be seen in Sarzameen, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan. On the other hand, Twinkle has been busy with her authored books including 'Mrs Funnybones', 'The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad', 'Pyjamas are Forgiving' and 'Welcome To Paradise'.