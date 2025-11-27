Kajol, Twinkle BREAK their silence over 'physical infidelity', 'marriage expiry date' controversy on Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle: 'We should have had...'

Though Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle has ended, the hosts invited a lot of controversy with their opinions on ‘physical infidelity’ and ‘marriage expiry date’ that hit headlines, sparking strong reactions. Now, the two actresses have reacted to the backlash they have been subjected to in a bonus episode.

Kajol, Twinkle Khanna break their silence on controversy

In the episode with guest Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma, Kajol and Twinkle took an indirect dig at trolls, stating that they should have added a disclaimer ‘opinions don’t matter as much as lighthearted teasing’ at the beginning of the show. In the episode, Kajol quipped, “Now it’s time for our next segment, which has gotten us into a lot of trouble, adding, “opinions don’t matter as much as lighthearted teasing." To this, Twinkle added, “And there’s a disclaimer, which we should have had from the first episode, that nothing we say in this segment should be taken seriously. Please don’t follow any of our advice in this segment."

About Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle controversy

During the chat show, hosts Kajol and Twinkle Khanna stirred controversy when they shared their views on marriage and infidelity, in conversation with their guests, including Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor and other celebrities. In one of the segments, when Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor were the guests, the two hosts said that physical infidelity was “not a deal breaker" for them, while Janhvi Kapoor differed. Twinkle said, “We’re in our 50s, she’s in her 20s, and she will get into this circle soon. She hasn’t seen the things we have seen. Raat gayi baat gayi (What’s happened, has happened)."

Further, Kajol’s take on marriage also sparked controversy, wherein she said that marriages should come with an expiry date. When asked, “Marriage should have an expiry date and a renewal option," Kajol said, “I definitely think so. Who says you will get married to the right person at the right time? So, you should have a renewal option. And if there’s an expiry date, then we don’t have to suffer for too long."



Meanwhile, 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle' is Prime Video's latest unscripted original, which premiered on September 25 in India and across 240+ countries and territories worldwide.