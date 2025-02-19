The actress who was finalised after Kajol's rejection had to quit acting due to disastrous box office collection of their film.

Kajol and Aamir Khan have been a terrific duo on the big screen. Whenever they came together, new box office records were recorded. The first time they came together was in Ishq (1997). Though they were not cast opposite each other, this film marked their first collaboration. Years later, Aamir and Kajol reunited with Fanaa (2006), and they set the box office on fire.

Between Ishq and Fanaa, Kajol was offered another film. In this film, she is supposed to romance Aamir Khan and the film is considered to be one of the most anticipated films of 2000. However, Kajol backed out from the film, and she indirectly saved herself from leading the biggest dud of that year.

The Aamir Khan film Kajol rejected was...

Mela (2000), a Dharmesh Darshan-directed masala entertainer starred Aamir Khan and his brother Faisal Khan with Twinkle Khanna. The movie was touted as 'The Great Entertainer' and it was expected to set new box office records. However, when the film finally hit cinemas, it went on to become the biggest flop of that year, a colossal box office disaster that even left the star cast embarrassed.

Why Kajol rejected Mela

In an old interview, Dharmesh Darshan revealed, "Kajol was supposed to be in Mela, but there was some discomfort from her side. She was not sure about Aamir at that point, though later on they did Fanaa. She’s a one-take actor, and he takes (many) takes. So, she had those reservations, that her spontaneity… But she was very gracious, she came to my house and explained it to me. Kajol was not known to do these things."

Box office collection of Mela

Made in a reported budget of Rs 18 crores, the film could only earn Rs 15.80 crore net in a lifetime, and become an epic box office disappointment.

Twinkle Khanna left films after Mela

In an episode of Koffee With Karan, Twinkle Khanna revealed that after Mela flopped, Twinkle decided to quit films, and got married to Akshay Kumar.