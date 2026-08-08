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Kajal Raghwani makes big statement on kissing scene with Pawan Singh: 'He left set after I refused' | Watch

Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani claimed that Pawan Singh left the set of their 2008 film Kaise Ho Jala Pyar after she refused to do a kissing scene that was added without her consent.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 08, 2026, 01:29 PM IST

Kajal Raghwani makes big statement on kissing scene with Pawan Singh: 'He left set after I refused' | Watch
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According to Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani, co-star Pawan Singh left the set of their 2008 movie Kaise Ho Jala Pyar because she wouldn't do a kissing scene. She emphasised that performers should be asked before conducting intimate shots and said that the moment was added without prior discussion.

What Kajal Raghwani alleged

Raghwani recalled the scene from the 2008 movie while speaking to her manager on the show Bhojpuri Bawaal. She said, 'Hum log woh film kar rahe the - Kaise Ho Jala Pyar (2008), waha pe woh kissing scene hua tha... Zabardasti karwaya. Uske baad maine mana kiya, na story ke liye mujhse waisi baat hui thi, jab maine story sunni thi.' She claims that the initial version that was presented to her did not include the kissing sequence. It was introduced on set, she claimed.

'Ladki ko bhi toh pucho': Kajal on consent

Raghwani said the decision was taken without consulting her. She described what happened on set: 'Wahan par aake agar hero discussion kar lega, agar ki, 'Yahan pe, mein kiss karunga.' Aur saare log, 'Ji Bhaiya, Ji Bhaiya.' Ladki ko bhi toh pucho ki tum karogi ki nahi. 'Maine mana kar diya toh set chodke chale gaye.'

She also discussed female performers' consent and respect. 'Zabardasti thodi hoti hai ki aap ladki jo jab chaiye bolenge, baitna hai toh baito, uthna hai toh utho.' Aise thodi na hota hai. Aap star hai, jo bhi hai, ek respect bhi toh hoti hai; female ki respect karna toh jano ki woh comfortable hai ki nahi.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read: Kangana Ranaut takes U-turn after making ‘generation gutter' remark on Gen Z, says...

Stopped working together after the incident

After this, Raghwani said she and Pawan Singh stopped working together. She claimed to have been informed that he would not collaborate with her in the future, and she agreed to the decision. Online debate concerning consent and working conditions on movie sets has been triggered by the actress's remarks. Social media users have also posted a video of Bhojpuri Bawaal's statement.

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