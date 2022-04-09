Kajal Aggarwal shares jaw-dropping photo flaunting baby bump, pens emotional note on motherhood

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, are expecting their first child. The pair announced their pregnancy at the beginning of this year, and the actress has since posted countless images of her prenatal journey. Today, Kajal shared a stunning photo of herself in a blush pink ruffled gown, showing her baby bump. She also wrote an emotional note about her pregnancy, as well as the good and sad situations that form people's lives.

She's wearing a ruffled gown with shoulder cut-outs and a thigh-high slit in the photo. In the caption of the photo, the actress also mentioned how preparing for motherhood has been a beautiful and messy experience.



She wrote, “Let’s face it, preparing for motherhood can be beautiful, but messy. One moment you feel like you have everything under control, while the next moment, you’re so drained, you wonder how you’re going to manage making it to bedtime! And within these days, weeks, and months of loving our children and our partners, sometimes we forget that this accumulation of emotions (joy, sadness, anxiety, heartbreak) are what piece together our unique stories and make them ours!”

Kajal had recently made headlines when she bashed trollers for body-shaming women during pregnancy. A part of her viral post read, "During pregnancy, our bodies go through several changes, including weight gain!! Sometimes our skin will break out with acne. We may also be much more tired than usual and have mood swings more often. These changes are NATURAL and while we are struggling to cope with all the new additions to our lives (especially the anticipation of the arrival of our tiny little humans), we don’t need to feel abnormal, we don’t need to fit in a box or a stereotype and we don’t need to be made uncomfortable or pressurised during the most beautiful, miraculous and precious phase of our lives!".