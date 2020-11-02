Kajal Aggarwal's husband Gautam captures her 'Waking up as Mrs Kitchlu' face; photo is too cute to miss

Newlyweds couple Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu, who have been private about their relationship are leaving no stone unturned in sharing their photos. The couple on their Instagram pages have been posting photos from the wedding festivities much to the excitement of the fans. Kajal and Gautam tied the knot on October 30, 2020, at a private ceremony in Mumbai. Their Instagram pages are filled with photos clicked by ace wedding photographer Stories by Joseph Radhik.

In his own attempt, Kajal's husband tried his hand on photography and made the actor his muse. Gautam took to his Instagram page and shared a photo of Kajal in a lazy look making goofy expressions while getting clicked. She is seen in her PJs and Gautam watermarked the photo as 'Stories by Gautam Kitchlu'. He captioned the photo stating, "Waking up as Mrs Kitchlu."

Check out the photo below:

While sharing their wedding photo, Kajal wrote on her Instagram page, "And just like that, from ms to Mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you @kitchlug #kajgautkitched."

She also wrote about tying the knot amid strict protocols. Kajal stated, "Planning a wedding entails so many moving parts and added to that the pandemic definitely was a challenge. However, we strictly followed covid protocols which meant we had to have a very small wedding, got all our guests tested and created a bubble for everyone who was a part of our celebration. We are very grateful for all our loved ones that were able to attend and those who joined virtually from afar were terribly missed and we hope to see you all soon."