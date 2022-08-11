Kajal Aggarwal recreates Baahubali scene with her son Neil Kitchlu, dedicates it to SS Rajamouli

Kajal Aggarwal-SS Rajamouli/Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal recreated an iconic scene from Baahubali: The Beginning with her son Neil and dedicated it to the filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, August 11, the Singham actress treated her fans with an adorable picture. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "@ssrajamouli sir, this is Neil's & my dedication to you. How could we not."

In the picture, Kajal can be seen recreating the iconic scene in which Prabhas aka Baahubali puts his feet on Sathyaraj aka Kattappa. She put baby Neil's feet on her head. Kajal looked mesmerizing in ethnic wear and neatly braided hair. She accessorized her look with golden half-hoop earrings. She also added the song Jiyo Re Baahubali from the film as the background piece to the photo.





The period action film Baahubali: The Beginning was written by SS Rajamouli's father K.V Vijayendra Prasad who has also scripted other blockbusters like RRR, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and the sequel Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. With an estimated budget of over Rs 200 crore, the film collected over Rs 650 crore worldwide giving the Tollywood industry a whole new identity.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu welcomed their baby on April 19, 2022. Announcing the birth of their baby, Gautam shared a post on his Instagram handle and captioned it, "Our hearts are full and we are full of gratitude. Thank you, everyone, for your love and blessings".



The actress shared the first photo of her baby boy on the special occasion of Mother's Day 2022 and also penned a heartfelt note celebrating the occasion. In the note, she wrote, "You are my first child. My first son. My first everything, really. Thank you for being the one with whom I get to experience all of these firsts."