Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Kajal Aggarwal recreates Baahubali scene with her son Neil Kitchlu, dedicates it to SS Rajamouli

Kajal Aggarwal put her son Neil's feet on her head and recreated the iconic scene from Prabhas and Rana Daggubati starrer Baahubali: The Beginning.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 06:18 PM IST

Kajal Aggarwal recreates Baahubali scene with her son Neil Kitchlu, dedicates it to SS Rajamouli
Kajal Aggarwal-SS Rajamouli/Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal recreated an iconic scene from Baahubali: The Beginning with her son Neil and dedicated it to the filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, August 11, the Singham actress treated her fans with an adorable picture. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "@ssrajamouli sir, this is Neil's & my dedication to you. How could we not."

In the picture, Kajal can be seen recreating the iconic scene in which Prabhas aka Baahubali puts his feet on Sathyaraj aka Kattappa. She put baby Neil's feet on her head. Kajal looked mesmerizing in ethnic wear and neatly braided hair. She accessorized her look with golden half-hoop earrings. She also added the song Jiyo Re Baahubali from the film as the background piece to the photo.

Kajal2

The period action film Baahubali: The Beginning was written by SS Rajamouli's father K.V Vijayendra Prasad who has also scripted other blockbusters like RRR, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and the sequel Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. With an estimated budget of over Rs 200 crore, the film collected over Rs 650 crore worldwide giving the Tollywood industry a whole new identity. 

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu welcomed their baby on April 19, 2022. Announcing the birth of their baby, Gautam shared a post on his Instagram handle and captioned it, "Our hearts are full and we are full of gratitude. Thank you, everyone, for your love and blessings".

READ | Mother's Day 2022: Kajal Aggarwal shares FIRST photo of baby boy Neil Kitchlu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts

The actress shared the first photo of her baby boy on the special occasion of Mother's Day 2022 and also penned a heartfelt note celebrating the occasion. In the note, she wrote, "You are my first child. My first son. My first everything, really. Thank you for being the one with whom I get to experience all of these firsts."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'If Narendra Modi can, why not Nitish Ji': Tejashwi Yadav endorses new ally for PM in 2024
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.