Kajal Aggarwal reacts to rumours of her death in road accident: 'I want to...'

Kajal Aggarwal dismisses death rumours, says she is safe and healthy, urging fans not to spread false news.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 09, 2025, 08:00 AM IST

Kajal Aggarwal reacts to rumours of her death in road accident: 'I want to...'
Image credit: Instagram
The rumours of Bollywood and Telugu actress Kajal Aggarwal having passed away shook the nation on the 8th of September. The actress who is all hale and hearty took to her social media account to share a statement on the same and put all the rumours to rest.

The actress wrote, “I have come across some baseless news claiming I was in an accident (and no longer around!) and honestly, it’s quite amusing because it’s absolutely untrue. By the grace of God, I want to assure you all that I am perfectly fine, safe, and doing very well.” She further stated, “I kindly request you not to believe or spread such false news. Let’s keep our focus on positivity and truth instead.”

The news of her passing away spread like wildfire, and a few even started to pour condolence messages on social media. It was rumoured that Kajal Aggarwal had met with an accident, and even some “fake” videos of her accident were being circulated on social media. But now with the reality coming from the horse’s mouth itself, it seems that the rumours would now die a quick death. Talking about Kajal Aggarwal, the actress is a popular face in the South Indian film industry. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn starrer “Singham”.

She received great reviews for her performance in the movie that was directed by Rohit Shetty. Kajal Aggarwal has a huge fan base in Sri Lanka. The actress who got married to entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020, welcomed their first baby, a boy, on April 19, 2022.

They named him Neil, and the baby boy is the apple of his parent's eyes. Kajal, post embracing motherhood, has taken a sabbatical from work.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

