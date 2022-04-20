Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu reveal name of their newborn son

File photo

Actress Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu were blessed with a baby boy on Tuesday morning. On Wednesday, the couplet ook to social media to announce the name of their baby with a heartwarming post.

In a background featuring a cot mobile and stars, Gautam Kichtlu revealed that the star couple has named their newborn son Neil Kitchlu.

"Our hearts are full and we are full of gratitude. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings @kajalaggarwalofficial," he wrote alongside the post.

Check it out below:

As per a source quote to IANS, "The baby was born on Tuesday morning in a private hospital in Mumbai. Both the mother and the child are doing fine."

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married on October 30, 2020 in a small private ceremony that was attended by only their immediate families.

The couple, who seem to be made for each other, have won the hearts of crores of fans of the actress.

Only recently, Kajal had penned a long post on Instagram, thanking her husband for the wonderful person he was.