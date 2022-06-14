Kajal Aggarwal drops adorable photo with her son Neil, calls him 'love of my life'

Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal, who is enjoying the phase of motherhood, shared an adorable picture with her baby boy Neil on social media. The Singham actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a cute click where she can be seen holding Neil in her arms, who is looking cute in an all-white outfit. She captioned the post, "#NeilKitchlu The love of my life. #heartbeat."

As soon as she shared the post, celebrities from the film industry and netizens showered love on the newborn baby. Keerthy Suresh wrote, "Omg" while Raashi Khanna dropped heart emoticons in the comments section.

Earlier, while sharing a photo with her son on the occasion of Mother's Day, Kajal had penned a touching note. She had written, Dearest Neil, My first. I want you to know how precious you are and always will be to me. The moment I held you in my arms, held your tiny little hand in mine, felt your warm breath and saw your beautiful eyes, I knew I was in love forever. You are my first child. My first son. My first everything, really. In the years to come, I will try my best to teach you, but you have already taught me infinite amounts. You have taught me what it is to be a mother. You have taught me to be selfless. Pure love. You have taught me that it is possible to have a piece of my heart outside of my body. And it’s such a scary thing, but more than that, it’s beautiful. And I still have so much to learn."

Kajal had added, "Thank you for being the one with whom I get to experience all of these firsts. There is no one else who could have done it. God chose you, my little prince.

I pray that you grow up strong and sweet and that you have a heart for others. I pray that you never let this world dull your bright and lovely personality. I pray that you are courageous and kind and generous and patient. I already see so much of this in you, and it makes me so proud to call you mine! You are my sun, my moon, and all my stars, little one. Don’t you ever forget that. xo."



Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu welcomed their baby on April 19, 2022. Announcing the birth of their baby, Gautam shared a post on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Our hearts are full and we are full of gratitude. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal was last seen in the romantic tale, Hey Sinamika.