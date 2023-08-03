Headlines

Kailas Nath, popular Malayalam television and film actor, passes away at 65

The popular Malayalam actor breathed his last on August 3 and passed away in a private hospital in Kochi.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 08:46 PM IST

Popular Malayalam television and film actor Kailas Das passed away in Kochi on Thursday, August 3. Reportedly the actor was admitted to a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment for non-alcoholic liver cirrhosis. This is a medical condition caused by a `build-up of fat in the liver.

The 65-year-old actor was more popular on the small screen, but he also acted in Malayalam films in supporting roles. He was suffering from ill health and had been in and out of hospitals for a while. The last rites would be held on Friday. Nath's fellow television actor, Seema G Nair expressed deep condolences on his demise. On her Facebook profile, Seema shared a photo of Kailas and confirmed his demise. She wrote in Malayalam, "Goodbye Kailasetha (folding hand emojis). Famous actor Kailas Nath passed away...Regards." 

Here's the post

Late actor, Kailas Nath’s started his career as an assistant director to Sreekumaran Thambi. He has studied at the Film Institute, along with renowned personalities like Chiranjeevi, Shankar, Srinath, and Nassar. Kailas made his acting debut in Sangamam (1977).

Nath's breakthrough film was Tamil family entertainer Oru Thalai Ragam. This movie gave a perfect push for the actor, and he got several opportunities after this film. His other popular titles include Yugapurushan, Etho Oru Swapnam and Thamasoma Jyothirgamaya. Kailas' ventured into television with Seemantham. His other popular shows include Purappaddu, Pranavam, Rathrikal, and Malootty

