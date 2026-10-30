‘Kahan gaya woh?’: Abhijeet Sawant backs Bigg Boss 20’s Qazi, recalls post-Indian Idol taunts

Indian Idol Season 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant has defended Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer, saying he relates to his struggles as a reality show winner and understands the pressure of being questioned about life after fame.

Indian Idol Season 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant has extended his support to Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer, saying he can relate closely to Qazi's journey after winning a reality show.

Abhijeet recalled facing similar questions and taunts after his own victory. He said reality show winners are often questioned about where they disappeared after their shows, instead of being judged on what they have achieved in the years that followed.

Speaking about Qazi in an interview with The Times of India, Abhijeet said, "Whenever I see him on screen, I genuinely feel happy and wish him well. During the first half of our journey after winning our respective shows, people did not spare us. They often taunted us, 'Are kahan gaya woh, kidhar hai show jeetne ke baad, but pehle dekho toh hum kya kar rahe hain.'"

‘One-show wonder’ tag for reality show winners

Abhijeet also spoke about the pressure faced by reality show winners who are expected to remain constantly visible after their victory. He pointed out that winners are sometimes labelled a "one-show wonder" if they are not regularly in the spotlight. According to him, people should instead look at what a person is doing at present rather than repeatedly questioning what happened after their reality show ended.

The singer also praised Qazi for remaining grounded and concentrating on his work despite the challenges that come with fame.

Abhijeet praises Qazi’s growth over the years

Abhijeet said that people change and grow with time, but maintaining the same stability and maturity over two decades is not easy. "That is what has shaped Qazi into the person he is today. I feel really good whenever I see him on stage."

He added that he feels happy whenever he watches Qazi perform and believes their similar experiences have helped them understand each other.

Qazi once asked Abhijeet for a video message

Abhijeet also recalled receiving a call from Qazi before one of his upcoming shows. Qazi reportedly asked him to record a video message for the event. Remembering the conversation, Abhijeet said, "Brother, you have a huge fan following here in Kashmir, so can you please send me a message."

Abhijeet agreed and recorded a video encouraging audiences to watch the show. The singer said he and Qazi share a similar way of thinking and continue to check on each other from time to time.

Abhijeet wishes Qazi well for Bigg Boss 20

Abhijeet concluded by wishing Qazi success in his Bigg Boss 20 journey. His comments come as Qazi continues his stint on the reality show, where his journey has attracted attention from viewers and fellow reality show personalities.