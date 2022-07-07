Kaduva Twitter review: Netizens hail Prithviraj Sukumaran-Vivek Oberoi's actioner as 'mass masala movie'

Prithviraj Sukumaran/Instagram

Set in the 1990s, Kaduva revolves around the ego tussle between Prithviraj Sukumaran's titular character of Kaduva aka Kaduvakunnel Kuriyachan, a rubber planter in Kerala, and Vivek Oberoi's character of a cop named Joseph Chandy.

Prithviraj, who was last seen in the political thriller Jana Gana Mana, had promised to bring back action-packed entertainers to the Malayalam film industry with his latest film and early reviews suggest that he has been successful in his endeavour.

Directed by Shaji Kailas, the period action thriller Kaduva, literally meaning Tiger, opened in cinemas on July, 7 to an amazing response from the moviegoers who have seen the film on its first day of theatrical release.

Calling it 'mass masala movie', one netizen tweeted, "#Kaduva Pakka Mass Masala Movie After Long Time In Mollywood..! @PrithviOfficial Screen Presence And Swag! Massive Comeback Of #ShajiKailas Action Sequence And BGM Was epic. 4th Consecutive Hit For #PrithvirajSukumaran".

Another netizen wrote, "Adrenaline Rush!!! One of the best action-packed films from Mollywood #blockbuster guaranteed!!!!".

"#Kaduva is easily Shaji Kailas' most satisfying work since #Valyettan, even if most of it rings familiar. But it's indeed a return to form for the director working with material apt for an actor of #Prithviraj's stature, that utilises the latter's swag to the max", read another tweet.

Another Twitter user wrote, "#Kaduva Visual Treat for Mass Movie Lovers...#PrithvirajSukumaran in Full Swag. Welcome Back Shaji Kailas".



Here are some of the other Twitter reactions

#Kaduva



Pakka Mass Massala Movie After Long Time In Mollywood..! @PrithviOfficial Screen Presence And Swag!



Massive Comeback Of #ShajiKailas

Action Sequence And BGM Was..



4th Consecutive Hit For #PrithvirajSukumaran pic.twitter.com/86XbQ5Qhjg — Aswin CN (@Aswin2255) July 7, 2022

#Kaduva is easily Shaji Kailas' most satisfying work since #Valyettan, even if most of it rings familiar. But it's indeed a return to form for the director working with material apt for an actor of #Prithviraj's stature, that utilises the latter's swag to the max. pic.twitter.com/c6aazHAoDA July 7, 2022

#Kaduva a terrific 1st first half followed by good second half..



Great ego clash between prithviraj and vivek..well written screenplay



personally felt could have been a fast paced in some parts



BGM



A pakka mass commercial entertainer



Rating 3.75/5 winner pic.twitter.com/MaJGtENGGt — SmartBarani (@SmartBarani) July 7, 2022

Earlier scheduled to release on June 30, the film was delayed due to 'unforeseen circumstances' and only the Malayalam version has been released on July 7. The dubbed versions of Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi will be released on Friday, July 8. Seeing these reactions, it seems that Kaduva can emerge as the next pan-India blockbuster in Indian cinema.