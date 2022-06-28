Kaduva: Prithviraj Sukumaran-Vivek Oberoi starrer period action thriller postponed

Prithviraj Sukumaran/Instagram

The release date of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Vivek Oberoi starrer mass commercial entertainer Kaduva has been postponed from June 30 and now, the film will arrive in theaters a week later on July 7. The Malayalam superstar shared the news on his social media handles and stated that the release has been postponed due to 'unforeseen circumstances'.

"Bigger the dreams, larger the obstacles. Stronger the enemies, harder the fight! #KADUVA release has been postponed by one week to 07/07/2022 due to unforeseen circumstances. We will continue with all promotional activities as scheduled and keep faith in all your love and support for this mass action entertainer. We deeply apologise to all the fans, distributors, and theatre owners across the world", the actor wrote who did a four-city tour this week in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kochi to promote the Shaji Kailas directorial.

At the Hyderabad tour, the Driving License star had revealed that he is working out his dates with the KGF director Prashanth Neel to star in his upcoming actioner Salaar headlined by Prabhas. He had said that he loved the script when he was offered it two years back and is trying to match his schedule so that he can be a part of the film.



At the Chennai event, he shared that Kaduva is a mass entertainer of the kinds which hasn't been released in the Malayalam cinema in the recent past as he had said, "We have to have all kinds of films. Right now, the Malayalam industry is making superb films. We are going through a phase where we are making superb content but we've missed out on one genre. I, as a film lover, miss the mass masala commercial entertainers in Malayalam. So, when they narrated this script to me in 2017, I felt it had been a long time since such films had come out in Malayalam."