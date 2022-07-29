Kaduva OTT release: When, where to watch Prithviraj Sukumaran-Vivek Oberoi starrer thriller

Kaduva poster - Prime Video India/Instagram

Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles, the period action thriller Kaduva, literally meaning Tiger, was released in cinemas on July 7 and became one of the biggest blockbusters in the Malayalam cinema of this year earning around Rs 40 crore in its theatrical run.

Set in the 1990s, Kaduva revolves around the ego tussle between Prithviraj Sukumaran's titular character of Kaduva aka Kaduvakunnel Kuriyachan, a rubber planter in Kerala, and Vivek Oberoi's character of a cop named Joseph Chandy.

Now, the Shaji Kailas directorial is all set to release on the Amazon Prime Video India platform on August 4 as the streaming platform made the announcement on the morning of Friday, July 29 on its social media handles as it wrote, "a tale that will transport you to a 90s rivalry quest. #KaduvaOnPrime, Aug 4". From the official announcement and its poster, it seems that the film will be available only in its Malayalam version with English subtitles.

When the period action thriller had released, the film had landed itself into controversy as in one of the sequences, the protagonist Prithviraj's character Kaduva says that specially-abled children are born because of the sins committed by their parents. The film was massively criticised for this sequence.



The film's director Kailas had taken to his Facebook account and penned a lengthy apology in Tamil, a part of which read, "I express my unconditional apology over dialogues in my movie which have caused pain to the parents of children with disabilities. I request you to consider it as a mistake on our part and forgive us."

Sharing Shaji's apology on his Twitter account, Prithviraj wrote, "Sorry. It was a mistake. We acknowledge and accept it" and added a folded hands emoji. The objectionable dialogue was later removed from the film.