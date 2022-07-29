Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Kaduva OTT release: When, where to watch Prithviraj Sukumaran-Vivek Oberoi starrer thriller

Kaduva OTT release date: Read on to know the streaming details of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Vivek Oberoi's film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 04:39 PM IST

Kaduva OTT release: When, where to watch Prithviraj Sukumaran-Vivek Oberoi starrer thriller
Kaduva poster - Prime Video India/Instagram

Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles, the period action thriller Kaduva, literally meaning Tiger, was released in cinemas on July 7 and became one of the biggest blockbusters in the Malayalam cinema of this year earning around Rs 40 crore in its theatrical run.

Set in the 1990s, Kaduva revolves around the ego tussle between Prithviraj Sukumaran's titular character of Kaduva aka Kaduvakunnel Kuriyachan, a rubber planter in Kerala, and Vivek Oberoi's character of a cop named Joseph Chandy.

Now, the Shaji Kailas directorial is all set to release on the Amazon Prime Video India platform on August 4 as the streaming platform made the announcement on the morning of Friday, July 29 on its social media handles as it wrote, "a tale that will transport you to a 90s rivalry quest. #KaduvaOnPrime, Aug 4". From the official announcement and its poster, it seems that the film will be available only in its Malayalam version with English subtitles.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

When the period action thriller had released, the film had landed itself into controversy as in one of the sequences, the protagonist Prithviraj's character Kaduva says that specially-abled children are born because of the sins committed by their parents. The film was massively criticised for this sequence.

READ | Kaduva: Prithviraj Sumukran, director Shaji Kailas apologise for demeaning dialogue against specially-abled kids

The film's director Kailas had taken to his Facebook account and penned a lengthy apology in Tamil, a part of which read, "I express my unconditional apology over dialogues in my movie which have caused pain to the parents of children with disabilities. I request you to consider it as a mistake on our part and forgive us."

Sharing Shaji's apology on his Twitter account, Prithviraj wrote, "Sorry. It was a mistake. We acknowledge and accept it" and added a folded hands emoji. The objectionable dialogue was later removed from the film.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'Plant more trees' written on truck filled with chopped trees, IAS Awanish Sharan shares pic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.