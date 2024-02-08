Kadaisi Vivasayi actress Kasammal allegedly beaten to death by son, police reveal shocking reason

Tamil actress Kasammal, best known for her role in Kadaisi Vivasayi, was allegedly beaten to death by her own son on Sunday.

In a shocking turn of events, veteran Tamil actress Kasammal was allegedly killed by her son in a brutal fashion over a dispute about money. The actress, best known or playing Vijay Sethupathi’s mother in Kadaisi Vivasayi, was killed on February 4, Sunday, at her home in Tamil Nadu’s Anaiyur, close to Madurai. The police say that her son P Namakodi has been arrested in the matter.

As per News 18, on Sunday, Kasammal and Namakodi had an altercation when the latter asked her for money to buy alcohol, which she refused. This resulted in a brawl where Namakodi allegedly beat his mother to death. The News 18 report says that Namakodi used a wooden log to strike his mother, following which the actress succumbed to her injuries.

Reports say that Namakodi has been estranged from his wife for over 15 years and had been living with Kasammal ever since. There had been frequent disagreements and arguments between the mother and son over his drinking habit.

The Usilampatti Taluk police reached the crime scene and transported Kasammal’s body for post-mortem. Following the autopsy and initial questioning, Namakodi was arrested for the murder of his mother. Reports say that the murder weapon – the log – has also been confiscated. Namakodi is one of four children of Kasammal and her late husband Balasami.

Kasammal was best known for her appearance in the 2022 release Kadaisi Vivasayi. The film, directed by M Manikandani, starred Nallandi, Vijay Sethupathi, and Yogi Babu in the lead roles.