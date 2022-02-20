'Kacha Badam' singer Bhuban Badyakar sings his viral song at Kolkata's 5-star hotel

The 'Kacha Badam' peanut seller Bhuban Badyakar doesn't need any introduction now. His voice, the song for his peanut selling business went viral, and it become a raging trend in the digital world. Many celebs have danced to the tunes of Bhuban, and now the singer was even invited to spread the magic of his voice in a lavish 5-star hotel in Kolkata.

The West-Bengal singer graced and performed live for the audience at the plush hotel. He was cheered, cherished by the attendees. People were hooting, clapping, cheering for Bhuban, and this is his talent's true victory.

Recently, Badyakar has received Rs 3 lakh from Godhulibela Music, the label that first remixed his original song. When the song first went viral on the internet, netizens raised concerns about the financial well-being of this man who was barely managing his needs. Many people said that he was not getting the credit that he deserved being the original creator of the song.

"We signed a deal with Bhuban da for Rs 3 lakhs today and he was paid Rs 1.5 in cheque. He will be paid the remaining next week. It was a long time due to him," said Gopal Ghose of Godhulibela Music to a leading daily. The viral song has led Badyakar to get felicitation by the West Bengal police and an official video on YouTube that features him.

Talking about the trending reels, from Allu Arjun's daughter to Ganesh Acharya, Priya Prakash Varrier, Rashami Desai, Rupali Ganguly, everyone entertained their followers by making a trending reel on the song. Bhuban even collaborated with Haryanvi actor-singer Amit Dhull for a peppy remix of his song. The mash-up has the fusion of his original lyrics with Dhull's Haryanvi lyrics.