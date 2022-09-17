Kabzaa teaser Twitter review: Netizens call Kiccha Sudeep, Upendra starrer as 'KGF 3 without Rocky bhai'

Kabzaa- KGF

Kabzaa teaser: The teaser of Kiccha Sudeep, Upendra starrer gangster-drama Kabzaa is out, and it went viral instantly. Kabzaa is considered the next big pan-India film from the Kannada film industry, and fans of Upendra and Sudeep welcomed the first look with love. But there is a group of netizens who are calling R Chandru's directorial as a rehash version of Yash starrer KGF series.

Let's check out some reactions

KGF Vibes



Very best wishes to our own @nimmaupendra sir

Your comeback will be our trademark sir , waiting for the movie

And very best wishes to entire team #KabzaaTeaser #Kabzaa from #YashBoss Fans@TheNameIsYash pic.twitter.com/lfA97P3xQP — Demolish Yash Haters (@TeamDYH) September 17, 2022

Upendra And Sudeep Starring KGF Like Making #Kabzaa Teaser !!



pic.twitter.com/88cxpJz59t — Analyst (@BoAnalyst) September 17, 2022

Visually Grand , Good sounding. I hope this is a unique story and not the same old masala.



Well done @rchandru_movies

But very similar visuals and teaser cutting to KGF. I hope its not the same story with small differences. #Kabzaa @KicchaSudeep @nimmaupendra pic.twitter.com/yok5u2nfe2 — captain kiccha(@sismyheart) September 17, 2022

Adu kgf deleted scenes lepesi baganey petadu #Kabzaa ani title September 17, 2022

Even Upendra appreciated Yash and team KGF for taking the Kannada film industry to new heights.

After the success of KGF, KGF Chapter 2, 777 Charlie and Vikrant Rona, the Kannada film industry is all set to release another big action entertainer titled Kabzaa. As per the report of ANI, the film directed by R Chandru stars Upendra, Kicha Sudeep, Shriya Saran, Murali Sharma and Nawab Shah. While the film is set to release in 7 languages including Kannada, the makers released a teaser a day before Upendra's birthday.

The teaser was released by none other than Rana Daggubati who has become a popular name all across India. The trailer will hit you hard, and you will feel like having a hangover from Yash starrer KGF. Although Kiccha Sudeep and Upendra are looking majestic, you can't avoid the flashbacks of KGF. The music is given by Ravi Basrur, the same person who gave the background score to Prashanth Neel's directorial.

READ: Kabzaa teaser: Kiccha Sudeep, Upendra starrer gangster drama gives KGF hangover

Kabzaa, is a period film about the rise of gangsters in India, set between 1942 to 1984. It revolves around a freedom fighter's son who gets entrapped in a mafia world. The film is touted to be a big-scale action film, perfect for a theatrical viewing experience. Says the director "The film has already created a lot of buzzes and we wanted to treat our fans with the teaser of the film. Tomorrow being Upendra`s birthday, we thought it would be a good gift to all his fans." The film presented by MTB Nagaraj, produced by R Chandru himself under the banner Sri Siddeshwara Enterprises, will release in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Oriya and Marathi.

The film`s music is composed by Ravi Basrur of KGF fame, A J Shetty is the cinematographer, Mahesh Reddy edited the film and the action is done by Ravi Verma, Vijay, Vikram Mor and Vinod. The release date of the film isn't locked yet.