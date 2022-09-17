Search icon
Kabzaa teaser: Kiccha Sudeep, Upendra starrer gangster drama gives KGF hangover

Although Sudeep and Upendra look majestic, you will get a major hangover of Yash starrer blockbuster KGF.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 07:11 PM IST

Kabzaa

After the success of KGF, KGF Chapter 2, 777 Charlie and Vikrant Rona, the Kannada film industry is all set to release another big action entertainer titled Kabzaa. As per the report of ANI, the film directed by R Chandru stars Upendra, Kicha Sudeep, Shriya Saran, Murali Sharma and Nawab Shah. While the film is set to release in 7 languages including Kannada, the makers released a teaser a day before Upendra's birthday.

The teaser was released by none other than Rana Daggubati who has become a popular name all across India. The trailer will hit you hard, and you will feel like having a hangover from Yash starrer KGF. Although Kiccha Sudeep and Upendra are looking majestic, you can't avoid the flashbacks of KGF. The music is given by Ravi Basrur, the same person who gave the background score to Prashanth Neel's directorial. 

Watch the teaser

Kabzaa, is a period film about the rise of gangsters in India, set between 1942 to 1984. It revolves around a freedom fighter's son who gets entrapped in a mafia world. The film is touted to be a big-scale action film, perfect for a theatrical viewing experience. Says the director "The film has already created a lot of buzzes and we wanted to treat our fans with the teaser of the film. Tomorrow being Upendra`s birthday, we thought it would be a good gift to all his fans." The film presented by MTB Nagaraj, produced by R Chandru himself under the banner Sri Siddeshwara Enterprises, will release in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Oriya and Marathi. 

The film`s music is composed by Ravi Basrur of KGF fame, A J Shetty is the cinematographer, Mahesh Reddy edited the film and the action is done by Ravi Verma, Vijay, Vikram Mor and Vinod. 

