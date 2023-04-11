Kabzaa OTT release: When, where to watch Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep's gangster drama

Kabzaa stars Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep, and Shriya Saran

Kabzaa, the Kannada film starring Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep, and Shriya Saran, may not have done wonders at the box office, but it now stands a chance to earn some fans as it releases on streaming platforms soon. The film, directed and produced by R. Chandru and co-produced by Anand Pandit, opened to negative reviews and lukewarm response at the box office last month.

Kabzaa was released in theatres on March 17. Despite a strong cast in Upenda, Sudeep, and Shriya as well as music from Ravi Basrur, and a wide release, it failed to set the cash registers rigning upon its release. Now, it will be releasing on Prime Video. In a release from the streaming platform, it was announced that the action-drama will stream there starting April 14 in Kannada, along with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

a tale of unforeseen circumstances transforming an innocent young man into the most dreaded gangster ever! #KabzaaOnPrime, Apr 14 pic.twitter.com/wCRRyIDeAI April 11, 2023

Kabzaa is set in pre-partition India and follows the protagonist’s journey of vengeance across a ganster-filled landscape. It’s official synopsis reads: “Starting off in 1942, before India’s independence, Kabzaa narrates the story of a simple man, who, owing to circumstances, transforms into the most dreaded gangster in the country in the years that follow. Arkeshwara (Upendra), the younger son of a slain freedom fighter, who also loses his elder brother to violence, experiences a tumultuous emotional past, and present. The familial losses trigger a menacing rage in him, as he embarks on a rampage for revenge, eventually, making him the dreaded and undisputed king of the underworld.”

Kabzaa was billed as a pan-India release with dubbed versions heavily promoted by the cast and the Hindi version getting its own title – Underworld Ka Kabzaa. But despite that, the film managed to earn only Rs 35 crore worldwide. Domestically, bulk of its earnings came from the original Kannada version only. The four dubbed versions together accounted for just over Rs 6 crore.