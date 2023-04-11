Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Kabzaa OTT release: When, where to watch Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep's gangster drama

Kabzaa, the action drama, starring Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep, and Shriya Saran, is soon releasing on OTT.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 06:33 PM IST

Kabzaa OTT release: When, where to watch Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep's gangster drama
Kabzaa stars Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep, and Shriya Saran

Kabzaa, the Kannada film starring Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep, and Shriya Saran, may not have done wonders at the box office, but it now stands a chance to earn some fans as it releases on streaming platforms soon. The film, directed and produced by R. Chandru and co-produced by Anand Pandit, opened to negative reviews and lukewarm response at the box office last month.

Kabzaa was released in theatres on March 17. Despite a strong cast in Upenda, Sudeep, and Shriya as well as music from Ravi Basrur, and a wide release, it failed to set the cash registers rigning upon its release. Now, it will be releasing on Prime Video. In a release from the streaming platform, it was announced that the action-drama will stream there starting April 14 in Kannada, along with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Kabzaa is set in pre-partition India and follows the protagonist’s journey of vengeance across a ganster-filled landscape. It’s official synopsis reads: “Starting off in 1942, before India’s independence, Kabzaa narrates the story of a simple man, who, owing to circumstances, transforms into the most dreaded gangster in the country in the years that follow. Arkeshwara (Upendra), the younger son of a slain freedom fighter, who also loses his elder brother to violence, experiences a tumultuous emotional past, and present. The familial losses trigger a menacing rage in him, as he embarks on a rampage for revenge, eventually, making him the dreaded and undisputed king of the underworld.”

Kabzaa was billed as a pan-India release with dubbed versions heavily promoted by the cast and the Hindi version getting its own title – Underworld Ka Kabzaa. But despite that, the film managed to earn only Rs 35 crore worldwide. Domestically, bulk of its earnings came from the original Kannada version only. The four dubbed versions together accounted for just over Rs 6 crore.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: B-town divas who rocked the boss lady look in pantsuits
Mahashivratri 2023: 5 famous Shiv temples in India apart from 12 Jyotirlingas, check here
Meet IPS Trupati Bhatt, who rejected 16 government job offers for UPSC, cracked CSE in first attempt
Pradeep Sarkar funeral: Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza attend director's last rites
Quick Weight Loss diet plan: Five belly fat-burning vegetable and fruit juices recipes
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Girl with hearing impairment hears for the first time, her reaction leaves internet emotional
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.