Kabzaa box office collection day 3: Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep film falls for second day in a row; earns just Rs 4.50 crore

Kabzaa stars Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep, and Shriya Saran

Kannada film Kabzaa has been caught in a downward spiral at the box office after a decent opening. The action film, which stars Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep, and Shriya Saran, has seenbig drops in collections on Saturday and Sunday, uncharateristic for a masala entertainer of this scale. This has meant that despite a decent opening, the film has ended its opening weekend with a disappointing figure.

Kabzaa earned over Rs 10 crore on Friday, which dropped to under Rs 6 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, the film earned even less – around Rs 4.50 crore – in all languages. This has taken Kabzaa’s total net domestic earning over its opening weekend to Rs 20.60 crore, a disappointing figure considering the scale of its release, and its reported Rs 120-crore budget.

The film has fared quite badly in the Hindi belt, where it had a wide release in over 1600 screens. Dubbed Underworld Ka Kabzaa, the film has managed just Rs 2 crore in Hindi over its first three days. If the slide continues, the film runs the risk of ending its run in just a couple of weeks. The miniscule overseas business of the film has also not helped its cause. Trade insiders say that while thefilm was looking at a potential Rs 150-crore gross lifetime figure at one point, it will struggle to even cross Rs 50 crore at this rate.

The negative reviews the film has received has definitely affected its business. Kabzaa, directed by R Chandru, has been criticised by manyfor being formulaic and trying to cash in on the success of the blockbuster KGF films. Many have noted the similarities the film’s aesthetics and production design have with KGF and called it a ‘poor copy’ of the former. The Yash-starrer two-part franchise is the highest-grossing franchise in Kannada cinema and the two individual films also sit at the top of the list of the highest-grossing Kannada films.