Kabzaa box office collection day 2: Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep's film sees earnings drop by half, earns Rs 5.75 crore

The negative reviews and unfavourable word-of-mouth have majorly impacted the box office collections of Kiccha Sudeep and Upendra-starrer Kabzaa.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 09:29 PM IST

Kabzaa

Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep, Shiva Rajkumar and Shriya Saran-starrer gangster drama Kabzaa witnessed the expected drop in the collections. Owing to negative reviews and unfavourable word-of-mouth, Kabzaa was expected to see a decline at the box office, but the downfall is more than the expectation. 

As per the data provided by Sacnilk, on the first day, Kabzaa collected Rs 10.35 crores from all the languages. On day 2, Kabzaa witnessed a 44% drop nationwide and collected Rs Rs 5.75 crores. The break up of the collection includes Rs 4.45 crores from Kannada, Rs 45 lakhs from Telugu, Rs 65 lakhs, Rs 15 lakhs from Tamil and Rs 5 lakhs from Malayalam versions. With 38.95%, the occupancy has also seen a drop from the first day.

Kabzaa had its shows premiering early morning on Friday and the audiences, who went to watch Kabzaa's first day-first show, seem to be disappointed. Many cine-goers on Twitter have shared that Kabzaa is a cheap copy of Yash and Prashanth Neel's blockbuster series KGF. 

Sharing a screenshot of the Kabzaa title card on the big screen, a Twitter user wrote, "Walkout feels. Watched KGF 1,2?  you can AVOID #Kabzaa. Cheap version of KGF, same screenplay, same editing pattern. Not engaging at all. Bad dubbing and bad performance from Upendra. Sudeep just cameo, other actors, nothing great. 2/5 FINALLY, WATCH KGF AT HOME" At the box office, Kabzaa has competition from Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Kapil Sharma's Zwigato, and the Hollywood film Shazam! Fury of the Gods.  

 

