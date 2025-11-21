Kabir Khan hints at reunion with Kartik Aaryan: ‘I have the script but...’

The project would reunite Khan and Aaryan after their 2024 collaboration, "Chandu Champion", a sports drama about India's first Paralympics gold medallist Murlikant Petkar.

On Friday, filmmaker Kabir Khan hinted that he could reunite with actor Kartik Aaryan for his next directorial project.

"We are still talking... We are still working on some ideas and in a month or so, we will be able to announce exactly what we are working on," Khan told PTI.

"I have the script but there are so many other things that have to come in place. The actor needs to come in and his dates have to be figured out, the studio needs to come in. We are working on that... It's an exciting project," he added.

"It is in my space, which is good, exciting human interest story and of course it has larger than life backdrop of politics, society, everything. At the end of the day, it is an exciting human story," he said.

The director, known for films such as "Kabul Express", "New York", "Ek Tha Tiger" and "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", is also looking forward to working with producer Sameer Nair and Applause Entertainment.

