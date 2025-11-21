Kabir Khan hints at reunion with Kartik Aaryan: ‘I have the script but...’

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND A vs BAN A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 semi-final: Bangladesh A stun India A in Super Over thriller to enter final

Pakistan's nefarious design revealed: Baloch activist accuses Islamabad of using chemical weapon on masses

The evolution of fashion: How trends have transformed over the years?

Dia Mirza, Rahul Bhat replace Shefali Shah, Neeraj Kabi in 'spiritual sequel' to Once Again, drops moments from wrap-up party

When Bravery Meets Tragedy: Understanding the Tejas crash in Dubai

Four Labour Codes Explained: Benefits, changes, and what workers must know

Not Mirzapur, but this popular TV show becomes first series to be adapted for film, it's running successfully for 10 years, name is...

Watch: Smriti Mandhana's haldi ceremony goes high-energy as World Cup-winning mates join in iconic dance moment

Transforming Enterprise Intelligence: Surya Narayana Chakka on the Future of AI-Driven ERP Systems

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Tea before lunch and venue debut — Will Guwahati's unique stage help Team India level series?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND A vs BAN A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 semi-final: Bangladesh A stun India A in Super Over thriller to enter final

IND A vs BAN A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 semi-final: Bangladesh A stun India A

Pakistan's nefarious design revealed: Baloch activist accuses Islamabad of using chemical weapon on masses

Pakistan Exposed: Baloch activist accuses Islamabad of using chemical weapon

The evolution of fashion: How trends have transformed over the years?

The evolution of fashion: How trends have transformed over the years?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Major Mohit Sharma, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna's characters in Dhurandhar

From Major Mohit, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Dhurandhar

Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence worth Rs 1,40,000,000,000 looks like from inside?

Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence looks like from inside?

Miss Universe 2025: From Fatima Bosch's Rs 44 crore crown to Harnaz Sandhu's Rs 37 crore crown, how the coveted crowns have changed over the years

Miss Universe 2025: From Fatima Bosch's Rs 44 crore crown to Harnaz Sandhu's Rs

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Kabir Khan hints at reunion with Kartik Aaryan: ‘I have the script but...’

The project would reunite Khan and Aaryan after their 2024 collaboration, "Chandu Champion", a sports drama about India's first Paralympics gold medallist Murlikant Petkar.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 21, 2025, 06:59 PM IST

Kabir Khan hints at reunion with Kartik Aaryan: ‘I have the script but...’
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

On Friday, filmmaker Kabir Khan hinted that he could reunite with actor Kartik Aaryan for his next directorial project.

The project would reunite Khan and Aaryan after their 2024 collaboration, "Chandu Champion", a sports drama about India's first Paralympics gold medallist Murlikant Petkar.

"We are still talking... We are still working on some ideas and in a month or so, we will be able to announce exactly what we are working on," Khan told PTI.

"I have the script but there are so many other things that have to come in place. The actor needs to come in and his dates have to be figured out, the studio needs to come in. We are working on that... It's an exciting project," he added.

"It is in my space, which is good, exciting human interest story and of course it has larger than life backdrop of politics, society, everything. At the end of the day, it is an exciting human story," he said.

The director, known for films such as "Kabul Express", "New York", "Ek Tha Tiger" and "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", is also looking forward to working with producer Sameer Nair and Applause Entertainment.

Also read: Divya Khosla and Mukesh Bhatt's explosive phone conversation goes viral, actress calls out 'industry mafia', then…

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND A vs BAN A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 semi-final: Bangladesh A stun India A in Super Over thriller to enter final
IND A vs BAN A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 semi-final: Bangladesh A stun India A
Pakistan's nefarious design revealed: Baloch activist accuses Islamabad of using chemical weapon on masses
Pakistan Exposed: Baloch activist accuses Islamabad of using chemical weapon
The evolution of fashion: How trends have transformed over the years?
The evolution of fashion: How trends have transformed over the years?
Dia Mirza, Rahul Bhat replace Shefali Shah, Neeraj Kabi in 'spiritual sequel' to Once Again, drops moments from wrap-up party
Dia, Rahul replace Shefali, Neeraj in 'spiritual sequel' to Once Again
When Bravery Meets Tragedy: Understanding the Tejas crash in Dubai
When Bravery Meets Tragedy: Understanding the Tejas crash in Dubai
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Major Mohit Sharma, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna's characters in Dhurandhar
From Major Mohit, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Dhurandhar
Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence worth Rs 1,40,000,000,000 looks like from inside?
Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence looks like from inside?
Miss Universe 2025: From Fatima Bosch's Rs 44 crore crown to Harnaz Sandhu's Rs 37 crore crown, how the coveted crowns have changed over the years
Miss Universe 2025: From Fatima Bosch's Rs 44 crore crown to Harnaz Sandhu's Rs
Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at earnings, WPL contract, and endorsements of India's cricket star
Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at her earnings, WPL contract, and more
Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes
Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE