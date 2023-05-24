Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Kabir Bedi all set to make debut in Kannada cinema with 12th-century drama

Kabir Bedi and Attavar were spotted dubbing the film in Mumbai, from where the duo took to social media to share a sneak peek into the movie.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: May 24, 2023, 10:47 PM IST

Kabir Bedi all set to make debut in Kannada cinema with 12th-century drama
Credit: Kabir Bedi/Instagram

 After working extensively in Hollywood and Bollywood, veteran actor Kabir Bedi is all set to make his Kannada debut at the age of 77 with Kari Haida? Koragajja. Sudhir Attavar's film is about a 12th-century Adivasi boy who is worshipped as a god. The film explores the indigenous culture and traditions in Karnataka.

Kabir Bedi and Attavar were spotted dubbing the film in Mumbai, from where the duo took to social media to share a sneak peek into the movie. Kabir Bedi, who plays the role of a king in the movie, said: "Very good cast, a good director and producer, and above all a great story. I think it will make for a beautiful viewing experience."

He continued,  "I feel that this film should touch hearts of people because it is already a legend among the people, especially in the Mangalore region, and it is time that the rest of India and hopefully rest of the world discovers the beauty of it."

Talking about working with Kabir Bedi on his regional debut, Attavar said: "To be honest, I didn`t direct Kabir Sir, I just learnt a lot from him. The way he picked up the language and diction, it is amazing. I was fearful of approaching him for the film, as he is such an international star but he graciously accepted the role and did an amazing job."

Backed by Trivikram Sapalya, the film is being made under the banner of Druthi Creations and Success Films. It also features Sandip Soparrkar, Shruti, Bhavya and Naveen Padil.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Check out Nita Ambani's 5 most expensive and alluring sarees
Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos
Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, his royal family: Check out their gold-plated supercars, mansion, trillion-dollar net worth
Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy, Raghu Ram, Rajiv Laxman attend Gauhar Khan-Zaid Darbar's baby shower
Meet IPS Trupati Bhatt, who rejected 16 government job offers for UPSC, cracked CSE in first attempt
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Can you help us to spot number 9 in THIS image
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.