Malvika Raaj, who shot to fame with her iconic role of young Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, is all set to embrace motherhood after about two years of wedding. The actress who tied the knot with Pranav Bagga in 2023, shared the joyful news on Sunday. Taking to Instagram, Malvika proudly flaunted her positive pregnancy test, in a string of pictures with her husband.

In the pictures, Malvika and Pranav twinned in white and wore respective caps with ‘mom’ and ‘dad’ written on them. The two shared adorable moments that beamed joy as they posed together in the pregnancy announcement post. “You + Me = 3,” read the text attached to the post. As soon as the post surfaced online, the celebrities and fans expressed their excitement. Actress Kriti Kharbanda reacted, “Congratulations you two!” Amyra Dastur commented, “Congratulations love (red heart emojis) May you stay blessed.” Ayesha Shroff wrote, “Yippppppeeeee!!!! Congrats guyyyyys.” Fans also showered the post with blessings and congratulatory messages.



Malvika and Pranav tied the knot in November 2023 in a dreamy beachside ceremony in Goa. The two have been dating for a decade before marrying each other. “We met through common friends in college. Over a period of time, we fell in love and have been in love for more than a decade now,” she told Bride Today. In the same interview, she also revealed about her favourite moment from her fairytale wedding. “My favourite memory from the wedding is of Pranav and I simply looking at each other while I was walking down the aisle. I looked at him and asked how I was looking because he had made my lehenga but was looking at me wearing it for the first time; he was never around during our trials and fittings. I could see him tearing up, and I teared up, too. It was a very sweet moment we shared, and we knew this was it. Our 10-year love story was going to restart along a different path.” she added.



Meanwhile, Malvika Raaj also appeared in the action film Squad alongside Rinzin Denzongpa, son of veteran actor Danny Denzongpa; besides being known for her stint in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.